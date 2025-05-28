How to watch today's Flamengo vs Deportivo Tachira Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Flamengo and Deportivo Tachira, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo host Deportivo Táchira at the Maracanã on Wednesday in their final Copa Libertadores group-stage match.

Flamengo need a win to guarantee direct qualification for the Round of 16, while Táchira are already eliminated after losing all five group games. The hosts will be confident of winning again, after a 2-0 win over Palmeiras in their league outing a few days ago.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Flamengo vs Deportivo Tachira kick-off time

The match will be played at the Maracanã on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Flamengo come into this match in strong form, unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions and fresh off a 2-0 away win over Palmeiras in the Brazilian Serie A. Their defense has been outstanding, conceding just three goals in five Libertadores matches—the joint-best record in the competition.

However, Filipe Luís’s squad is missing several key players: Nicolás De la Cruz, Gonzalo Plata, Erick Pulgar, and Allan are all out injured, and Matías Viña remains a doubt, having yet to feature in 2025.

Deportivo Tachira team news

Deportivo Táchira, meanwhile, have endured a miserable Libertadores campaign, losing all five matches and conceding ten goals while scoring just four. Their domestic form is better, but with nothing left to play for in the group, head coach Édgar Pérez Greco is expected to rotate heavily and rest key players for upcoming Venezuelan league fixtures.

Táchira will also be without suspended defenders Edicson Tamiche and Carlos Sosa, both sent off in their last group match.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

FLA Last match TAC 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Deportivo Tachira 0 - 1 Flamengo 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

