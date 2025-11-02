+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logoFiorentina
Artemio Franchi, Firenze
team-logoLecce
STREAM LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Fiorentina vs Lecce Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Lecce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fiorentinahost Lecce at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, on Sunday for Serie A

Fiorentina sit 19th in the league and are desperate for a turnaround, while Lecce are 16th and seeking valuable points to avoid a relegation battle. Despite Fiorentina traditionally dominating this fixture, Lecce now sit above their hosts and have shown a capacity for solid away performances, earning four of their six points on the road so far this campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Lecce online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
DAZNWatch here
CBS Sports Golazo NetworkWatch here
Amazon Prime VideoWatch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, DAZN, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Fiorentina vs Lecce kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Artemio Franchi, Firenze

The match will be played at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, on Sunday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Fiorentina vs Lecce lineups

FiorentinaHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestLEC
43
D. de Gea
15
P. Comuzzo
6
C
L. Ranieri
5
M. Pongracic
27
C. Ndour
29
N. Fortini
44
N. Fagioli
2
Dodo
14
H. Nicolussi Caviglia
9
E. Dzeko
20
M. Kean
30
C
W. Falcone
4
K. Gaspar
44
Gabriel
17
D. Veiga
25
A. Gallo
20
Y. Ramadani
7
T. Morente
29
L. Coulibaly
19
L. Banda
10
M. Berisha
9
N. Stulic

4-2-3-1

LECAway team crest

FIO
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Pioli

LEC
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Di Francesco

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Fiorentina team news

Fiorentina will be without Mattia Viti, who received a late red card in Wednesday’s defeat to Inter and will now serve a one-match suspension. That opens the door for Luca Ranieri or Marin Pongracic to step into the back line.

Meanwhile, Tariq Lamptey and Christian Kouame remain sidelined through injury, while Robin Gosens is a fitness doubt after limping off against his former side.

Lecce team news

The visitors are still without Filip Marchwinski and Gaby Jean, both recovering from injuries, but Riccardo Sottil may be cleared to play against his parent club.

For Lecce, head coach Eusebio Di Francesco faces a key selection call in attack, with his side having managed just seven Serie A goals so far this season.

Form

FIO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LEC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

FIO

Last 5 matches

LEC

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

12

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement