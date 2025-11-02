How to watch today's Fiorentina vs Lecce Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fiorentinahost Lecce at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, on Sunday for Serie A.

Fiorentina sit 19th in the league and are desperate for a turnaround, while Lecce are 16th and seeking valuable points to avoid a relegation battle. Despite Fiorentina traditionally dominating this fixture, Lecce now sit above their hosts and have shown a capacity for solid away performances, earning four of their six points on the road so far this campaign.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Lecce online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, DAZN, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Fiorentina vs Lecce kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Artemio Franchi, Firenze

The match will be played at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, on Sunday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

Fiorentina will be without Mattia Viti, who received a late red card in Wednesday’s defeat to Inter and will now serve a one-match suspension. That opens the door for Luca Ranieri or Marin Pongracic to step into the back line.

Meanwhile, Tariq Lamptey and Christian Kouame remain sidelined through injury, while Robin Gosens is a fitness doubt after limping off against his former side.

Lecce team news

The visitors are still without Filip Marchwinski and Gaby Jean, both recovering from injuries, but Riccardo Sottil may be cleared to play against his parent club.

For Lecce, head coach Eusebio Di Francesco faces a key selection call in attack, with his side having managed just seven Serie A goals so far this season.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

