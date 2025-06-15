How to watch today's Finland U21 vs Ukraine U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EURO U21 match between Finland U21 and Ukraine U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Finland U21 will be desperate to tighten things up at the back as they prepare to square off against Ukraine U21 in their second Group B fixture at the UEFA U21 European Championship.

The Finns currently sit second in the group, while Ukraine are propping up the table, and both sides are in search of redemption after dramatic collapses on matchday one.

Finland were on the verge of a historic upset against the Netherlands, storming into a 2-0 lead only to see their advantage crumble, with the Dutch snatching a 2-2 draw deep into stoppage time. Despite the late heartbreak, there's reason for optimism, this is only their second appearance at the Euros, and they’ve already picked up their first-ever point at the finals.

Ukraine, meanwhile, are feeling the pressure. After reaching the semi-finals last time around, they've got work to do to avoid an early exit. They led Denmark 1-0 at the break and were still ahead 2-1 with ten minutes left, only to concede twice in quick succession and suffer a gutting 3-2 defeat.

How to watch Finland U21 vs Ukraine U21 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the match between Finland U21 and Ukraine U21 will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Finland U21 vs Ukraine U21 kick-off time

EURO U21 - Grp. D Kosice Football Arena

The match will be played on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at the Kosice Football Arena in Košice, Slovakia, with kick-off at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT for fans in the United States.

Team news & squads

Finland U21 team news

Chelsea shot-stopper Lucas Bergstrom will once again marshal the Finnish defense, with the back four of Miska Ylitolva, Ville Koski, Rony Jansson, and Tomas Galvez tasked with protecting him.

Further forward, Otso Liimatta is pushing to start after making a lively cameo off the bench last time out. Joel Terho remains Finland's danger man in attack, with four goals in his last seven outings at this level.

Ukraine U21 team news

For Ukraine, Unai Melgosa is likely to stick with a familiar back line featuring Vitaliy Roman, Eduard Kozik, Arseniy Batagov, and Kostyantyn Vivcharenko.

Brentford talent Yehor Yarmolyuk could slot into midfield if Melgosa opts to shake things up. Up top, Bogdan Viunnyk is knocking on the door for a start after logging over 30 minutes in the loss to Denmark.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

