How to watch today's Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Eredivisie match between Feyenoord and Sparta Rotterdam, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Feyenoord will take on Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie at the de Kuip Stadium on Saturday.

Feyenoord have lost their last three games in a row and will be desperate to return to winning ways. They are fifth in the standings and can climb up the standings if they string together a few wins.

With Rotterdam in 16th place, all the hosts need to do is to be wary of complacency. The visitors, though, have won their last two games so they are carrying a bit of momentum into this fixture.

How to watch Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam kick-off time

Eredivisie - Eredivisie de Kuip

The match will be played at the de Kuip Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Feyenoord team news

Feyenoord has suffered a significant setback following the departure of Mexican forward Santiago Gimenez.

Injury troubles continue to mount, with goalkeeper Justin Bijlow absent, Calvin Stengs unavailable, and Jordan Lotomba and Ramiz Zerrouki sidelined.

Sparta Rotterdam team news

Joshua Kitolano was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury during the match against AZ, and he is likely sidelined this weekend.

