Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Groupama Arena

Today's game between Ferencvaros and Torreense will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Ferencvaros vs Torreense is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Ferencvaros host Torreense at the Groupama Arena in Budapest in the Europa League, with Balazs Borbely's side looking to build on a positive run in the competition.

Ferencvaros arrive in good form on the European stage. Their recent Europa League results — including a win over Viktoria Plzen and a victory away at Celtic — show a side capable of competing at this level, and home advantage at the Groupama Arena will count for something against a Torreense side making the trip from Portugal.

Torreense, who compete in Liga Portugal 2 domestically, have shown they belong in European football. Luis Tralhao's side beat Lillestroem in the Europa League earlier this season, though back-to-back defeats — including a loss to Sunderland in their most recent continental outing — have put pressure on their campaign.

In the Europa League standings, Ferencvaros sit seventh while Torreense are down in 19th. Both clubs need a result, but the gap in their current European form gives the Hungarian side an edge heading into this fixture.

For TV channel and live stream information on how to watch Ferencvaros vs Torreense, see the details below.

How to watch Ferencvaros vs Torreense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Balazs Borbely has not confirmed a probable lineup for Ferencvaros, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Luis Tralhao's Torreense squad details are similarly unconfirmed at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions listed. Further team news is expected ahead of the match.

Form

Ferencvaros head into this match with a record of two wins and three draws from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Kisvarda in the Hungarian NB I, while their standout result in that run was a 2-1 Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen. Across those five matches, Ferencvaros scored seven goals and conceded five.

Torreense arrive with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 1-2 Europa League defeat to Sunderland, which followed a 1-0 loss to Tondela in Liga Portugal 2. The Portuguese side did claim a 1-2 win away at Lillestroem in the Europa League during that run. Across those five matches, Torreense scored four goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting data is available between Ferencvaros and Torreense. This fixture represents a first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Ferencvaros currently sit seventh while Torreense are 19th, with the Hungarian side holding a clear advantage in the competition standings at this stage of the campaign.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ferencvaros vs Torreense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: