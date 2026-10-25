Barcelona vs Real Madrid Predictions: Hosts to win Clasico goal fest

Our betting expert expects an entertaining encounter to end with Barcelona triumphing, despite a goal from Kylian Mbappe.

Best Predictions for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Over 4.5 goals @ +110 with BetMGM

Barcelona Moneyline & Both teams to score @ +120 with BetMGM

Kylian Mbappe to score anytime @ -133 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Goals to flow in Clasico thriller

Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid suffered a 5-0 defeat to Barcelona in the first Clasico of his initial spell at the club. He went on to face the Catalans on 16 more occasions in his three-year reign. Both teams scored in 14 of those games.

While 13 years have passed since Mourinho last came up against Barcelona, that high-scoring trend should continue. Both sides have been dangerous going forward, but they have been defensively weak at times this season.

Barca are by far the most dangerous attacking force in Spain. They average 4.33 goals per 90 minutes in La Liga and also boast a league-high total of 33.6 xG. Notably, 75% of their games across all competitions have finished with five or more goals.

There have also been at least five goals in each of Real Madrid’s past three competitive outings. That adds to the sense that backing over 4.5 goals offers value with an implied probability of 48%.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Over 4.5 goals @ +110 with BetMGM

Barca to take charge of title race with another win

The more recent history of this fixture also points to it being an action-packed affair. Since the start of 2025, El Clasico has produced 4.83 goals per game on average. Both teams scored in five of the six meetings during that timeframe.

Barcelona have had the better of things, winning four of those six most recent clashes in regulation time. They were also 3-2 winners in extra time in the 2025 Copa del Rey final.

While Real Madrid will be without the suspended Vinicius Junior on Sunday, Yan Diomande is starting to deliver. The Ivorian has registered three goals and three assists in his past four appearances. Along with Mbappe, the winger should ensure that Real Madrid threaten on the break.

However, Barcelona may still have too much quality in midfield and attack. Backing Flick’s team to win and both teams to score appears to offer value. That bet has landed in six of the last seven league games involving the reigning Spanish champions.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Barcelona Moneyline & Both teams to score @ +120 with BetMGM

Mbappe to strike against Barca again

Although Mbappe has struggled to secure victories in El Clasico, his personal record against Barcelona is impressive. The Frenchman has scored 12 goals in just 10 career appearances against the Catalan giants. That includes four strikes against this opposition in three previous outings in La Liga.

Despite a busy summer with France and a 10-goal haul at the World Cup, there is no sign of Mbappe slowing down. He has netted 12 times in 12 appearances for his club this term across all competitions.

Mbappe’s average of 5.4 shots per game is the highest figure in the Spanish top flight. Meanwhile, only Raphinha can surpass his nine-goal return.

Barcelona are without defenders Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen due to injuries, while Jules Kounde is also a major doubt. That could add to their problems at the back, and Mbappe could profit. Backing the 27-year-old to score anytime could be the smart move with an implied probability of 57%.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Bet 3: Kylian Mbappe to score anytime @ -133 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Barcelona 4-2 Real Madrid

- Barcelona 4-2 Real Madrid Goalscorers prediction - Barcelona: Raphinha x2, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez - Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe, Yan Diomande

Barcelona’s 100% start to the season was brought to an end in Paris in midweek. PSG scored three times in the final 20 minutes to record a 4-2 victory at the Parc des Princes.

Hansi Flick’s goal is to get a response here. His team have been almost flawless in La Liga so far. A 5-2 victory at Real Betis last weekend maintained Barca’s six-point lead on Real Madrid heading into El Clasico.

Los Blancos have already lost away fixtures against Betis and Atletico Madrid in the league. However, they do take some momentum into this match following 4-1 wins over Sevilla and RB Leipzig. Both victories came at home, but Jose Mourinho hopes they can provide a platform for a competitive display at Camp Nou.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Espart, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo, Rodri, Pedri, Yamal, Fermin, Gordon, Raphinha

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella, Tchouameni, Guler, Valverde, Bellingham, Diomande, Mbappe