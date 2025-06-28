How to watch today's FC Dallas vs San Diego MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Dallas and San Diego FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Dallas host San Diego at Toyota Stadium on Saturday in a MLS Western Conference matchup with both teams seeking crucial points as the playoff race heats up.

Dallas, currently 10th in the West, are looking to improve a poor home record, while San Diego FC, in their debut MLS season, sit atop the table and are among the league’s most in-form sides.

FC Dallas vs San Diego FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Toyota Stadium

The match will be played at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Dallas team news

Dallas remain hampered by injuries to key players. Defenders Geovane Jesus, Enzo Newman, and Osaze Urhoghide are out for the season, while midfielders Ramiro and Paxton Pomykal are also sidelined. There are no new suspensions or international absences reported.

On the positive side, Lalas Abubakar and Kaick are available again after serving suspensions, bolstering the defensive and midfield options. Head coach Eric Quill may stick with a similar lineup to the one that recently ended a winless run, with Sebastian Lletget and Patrickson Delgado expected to anchor the midfield.

San Diego FC team news

San Diego arrive in excellent form, having won six of their last eight matches and currently sitting atop the table in the West. The club is boosted by the return of star forward Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, who recently recovered from a hamstring injury and is expected to feature.

Anders Dreyer, Jeppe Tverskov, and Lozano were all named to the 2025 MLS All-Star team, underlining their importance to the side. There are no major injury or suspension concerns for San Diego ahead of this match. San Diego are aiming to keep pace with Vancouver Whitecaps, who have a game in hand at the top of the table.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

DAL Last match SDI 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win San Diego FC 5 - 0 FC Dallas 0 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

