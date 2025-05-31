How to watch today's FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Dallas and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Dallas host Philadelphia Union at Toyota Stadium on Sunday in an MLS match that pits a struggling Dallas side against a Union team enjoying one of their best runs of the season.

Dallas have found wins hard to come by at home, losing four of their last six games in Frisco and managing just one victory in their last nine league outings.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are riding an eight-match unbeaten streak in MLS, with six wins and two draws.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Toyota Stadium

The match will be played at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Dallas team news

Dallas' attack has misfired, with only a handful of goals in recent matches, and the team will be without Leo Chu and Geovane Jesus due to long-term knee injuries.

There is some positive news for Dallas, as Sebastian Lletget has returned to training following a hamstring injury and may be available for selection.

Philadelphia Union team news

The visitors boast the league’s top scorer in Tai Baribo, who has netted 13 times already this season, and their defense has been among the best in the league, conceding just one goal per game over their last ten matches.

The Union will be without Ian Glavinovich and Neil Pierre, both sidelined with knee injuries, but otherwise have a full-strength squad to choose from.

