How to watch today's Exeter vs Wrexham EFL League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Exeter and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Exeter will take on Wrexham in the League One fixture at St. James Park on Saturday.

With eight rounds remaining to determine promotion and playoff participants, Wrexham are second in the standings, nine points behind the league leaders. They will be confident of not dropping any more points and getting their ticket to the Championship soon.

Exeter are 16th in the standings and are nowhere at the moment in the league standings. They are unbeaten in their last five outings but have registered three draws during that period. Taking on Wrexham will be difficult, but they will fancy their chances of getting a draw at home.

How to watch Exeter vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Exeter vs Wrexham kick-off time

League One - League One St. James Park, Exeter

The match will be played at St. James Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Exeter team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Exeter ahead of this weekend's challenge.

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell was sent off during the recent 0-0 draw against Lincoln City for misconduct after a late goal was ruled out.

Wrexham team news

Midfielder George Dobson was substituted due to injury during the match against Stockport. With a week between fixtures, he may recover in time for the upcoming game.

If Dobson is unavailable, Elliot Lee is expected to join Oliver Rathbone and Matty James in midfield.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

