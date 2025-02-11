How to watch today's Exeter vs Nottingham Forest FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Exeter and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Exeter will take on Nottingham Forest in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the St. James Park on Monday.

Exeter are 18th in League One and have lost four out of the last five fixtures across all competitions. They will find it difficult to challenge Nottingham Forest despite playing the game at the home ground.

The visitors will be extremely confident heading into the game after a brilliant 7-0 win over Brighton in their most recent outing. They will be hard to stop.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Exeter vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Exeter vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup St. James Park, Exeter

The match will be played at St. James Park on Monday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Exeter team news

Exeter are expected to stick with a largely unchanged lineup from their victory over Oxford.

Jack Fitzwater, Alex Hartridge, and Edward Francis should continue to form the back three in the FA Cup as well.

Nottingham Forest team news

Forest will be without forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, though he is anticipated to make his return later this month.

There are no fresh injury concerns following their phenomenal result against Brighton at the weekend.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links