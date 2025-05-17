How to watch today's Everton vs Southampton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton host Southampton at Goodison Park on Sunday in the penultimate Premier League match of the season. This game carries special significance for Everton fans as it marks the final match at Goodison Park before the club moves to their new stadium for the 2025-26 campaign.

Everton currently sit in a respectable 13th place and look set to maintain that position, having shown improved form under David Moyes since his return in January, with six wins in 17 matches and only four defeats. Their recent victory over Fulham was a highlight, boosting confidence ahead of this fixture.

Southampton, on the other hand, have been relegated since early April and sit rock bottom of the table with just two wins all season. Despite their struggles, they managed a surprising 0-0 draw against Manchester City last weekend, preventing them from setting a new record for the worst Premier League season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Everton vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Peacock, Sling, DirecTV, Telemundo and USA Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Everton vs Southampton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Goodison Park

The match will be played at Goodison Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 7am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Everton were dealt another defensive blow last week with Jake O'Brien missing the victory over Fulham due to an unspecified issue, adding to the absence of James Tarkowski.

Orel Mangala and Jesper Lindstrom also remain unavailable, while long-serving captain Seamus Coleman could make his final appearance for the club.

Southampton team news

For Southampton, Kyle Walker-Peters is the only concern after illness kept him out of the draw with Manchester City.

Welington impressed in his place, making his first start since mid-February.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links