How to watch today's Everton Women vs Manchester United Women WSL Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL Cup match between Everton Women and Manchester United Women, as well as kick-off time and team news

Everton will take on Manchester United in the second group game of the WSL Cup at the Walton Hall Park on Wednesday.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five games and will be confident of getting their second win in the group stage. They had defeated Liverpool in the opening fixture.

The hosts will be hoping to take inspiration from their last outing in which they beat Liverpool 1-0.

How to watch Everton Women vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on MUTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Everton Women vs Manchester United Women kick-off time

The match will be played at Walton Hall Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Everton Women team news

For Everton, defender Lucy Hope overcame a recent injury to complete a full 90 minutes in Sunday’s derby win over Liverpool.

However, Inma Gabarro, Aurora Galli, Elise Stenevik, and Kenzie Weir remain long-term absentees. Karen Holmgaard is nearing a return from her own injury.

Manchester United Women team news

Midfielder Ella Toone is set to miss this match after sustaining a calf injury during training ahead of Sunday’s victory over Leicester City.

Fellow midfielder Lisa Naalsund is unlikely to feature as she continues to recover from a foot injury, with her return expected after the international break. Winger Leah Galton also remains a doubt.

