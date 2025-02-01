How to watch today's Everton vs Leicester Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news

Everton will take on Leicester in the Premier League at the Goodison Park on Saturday. The hosts are 16th in the standings with 23 points whereas the visitors are 17th with 17 points.

Everton have won their last two games and will be hoping to make it three in a row. Leicester have lost four out of their last five league games but their most recent outing, a win over Tottenham, will give them plenty of confidence.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Everton vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Everton vs Leicester kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Goodison Park

The match will be played at the Goodison Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Everton will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja, Dwight McNeil, Seamus Coleman, Timothy Iroegbunam, Youssef Chermiti, and Orel Mangala due to various injuries.

Leicester team news

Leicester are missing Ricardo Pereira with a thigh issue, while Abdul Fatawu is sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Wilfred Ndidi and Mads Hermansen remain doubtful for this fixture.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links