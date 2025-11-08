How to watch today's Everton vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everton will host Fulham at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday in a crucial Premier League fixture.
Everton aim to build momentum after recent inconsistent form, including wins against West Ham and Crystal Palace, but losses to Tottenham and Manchester City, while Fulham struggle away with three straight defeats on the road. Everton have a home advantage and better recent performances, giving them an edge in this matchup.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Everton vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams
|Fubo
|Watch here
|UNIVERSO
|Watch here
|USA Network
|Watch here
|DirecTV Stream
|Watch here
|Sling TV
|Watch here
The match will be shown live on fubo, UNIVERSO, USA Network, DirecTV and Sling TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Everton vs Fulham kick-off time
The match will be played at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 11 am ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Everton team news
Defenders Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson will both remain unavailable for selection.
Branthwaite is sidelined due to a hamstring injury and Patterson is continuing his recovery from foot and hernia issues following a recent groin operation.
Fulham team news
Fulham will have Joachim Andersen, Emile Smith Rowe and Harry Wilson back in contention, while Rodrigo Muniz and Samuel Chukwueze could also feature.
Antonee Robinson remains ruled out. There is still some uncertainty surrounding Raúl Jiménez.