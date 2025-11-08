How to watch today's Everton vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everton will host Fulham at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday in a crucial Premier League fixture.

Everton aim to build momentum after recent inconsistent form, including wins against West Ham and Crystal Palace, but losses to Tottenham and Manchester City, while Fulham struggle away with three straight defeats on the road. Everton have a home advantage and better recent performances, giving them an edge in this matchup.

Everton vs Fulham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Hill Dickinson Stadium

The match will be played at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 11 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Defenders Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson will both remain unavailable for selection.

Branthwaite is sidelined due to a hamstring injury and Patterson is continuing his recovery from foot and hernia issues following a recent groin operation.

Fulham team news

Fulham will have Joachim Andersen, Emile Smith Rowe and Harry Wilson back in contention, while Rodrigo Muniz and Samuel Chukwueze could also feature.

Antonee Robinson remains ruled out. There is still some uncertainty surrounding Raúl Jiménez.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

