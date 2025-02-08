How to watch the FA Cup match between Everton and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton will take on Bournemouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton are heading into this fixture on the back of a 4-0 win over Leicester in their most recent outing. They have won four out of their last five games and will be confident of picking up another win.

Bournemouth were on a good unbeaten run of their own but it was brought to an end by Premier League leaders Liverpool in their most recent outing. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways this weekend.

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Everton vs Bournemouth kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Goodison Park

The match will be played at the Goodison Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Everton manager Sean Dyche faces multiple injury concerns ahead of the weekend clash.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson, both injured during last week’s match at Molineux, will be unavailable on Sunday.

Seamus Coleman is also ruled out for this weekend's fixture.

Bournemouth team news

For Bournemouth, Marcus Tavernier will miss the game with a thigh issue.

Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas remain sidelined as well.

