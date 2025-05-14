How to watch European League of Football: Livestream, TV Channel, Format and Everything you need to know

Here's everything you need to know about the continental football league, including format, teams and how to watch.

Gridiron action is no longer confined to the U.S., as American football continues to build momentum across the globe. One of the sport’s biggest international success stories is the European League of Football (ELF), which is charging into its fifth season in 2025.

Set to kick off in mid-May, the upcoming ELF campaign will feature 16 teams from nine different nations, showcasing just how far the sport has spread across the continent. Germany remains the powerhouse of the competition, fielding seven teams and producing the lion's share of champions. Rhein Fire currently sits atop the league's modern era, lifting the trophy in both 2023 and 2024 to cement themselves as the team to beat.

The New York Jets recently snapped up former European League of Football standout Leander Wiegand as an undrafted free agent, offering fresh hope for ELF stars eyeing the NFL.

The German offensive lineman made a name for himself with the Cologne Centurions and later with title-winning Rhein Fire, earning first-team All-ELF honors along the way. His journey from European competition to the big stage in the U.S. not only marks a personal milestone, but also signals a growing respect for the ELF as a legitimate talent pipeline to the NFL.

With the ELF continuing to gain traction and add polish to its product, 2025 is shaping up to be another big step forward for the sport in Europe.

What is the European League of Football?

Born out of the ashes of NFL Europe, the European League of Football (ELF) has rapidly established itself as the continent’s premier professional American football competition. Launched in 2021, the league spans nine countries and 16 teams, reviving the legacy of former NFL Europe franchises thanks to a landmark agreement with the NFL.

The ELF was founded to meet the growing appetite for American football across Europe, especially in Germany, after years without a top-tier league. While early pushback came from some traditional German football bodies like the AFVD, the league's visionaries stuck to their guns, confident the sport could thrive on European soil.

With a focus on nurturing homegrown talent and fostering fierce regional rivalries, the ELF is quickly proving that American football can flourish well beyond U.S. borders.

Where to watch European League of Football

TV Channel: N/A

N/A Live stream: DAZN ELF Game Pass, Fubo (Try for free!)

The 2025 European League of Football season kicks off on May 17, and fans will have more ways than ever to follow the action.

Fubo is stepping up its game, offering a live ELF matchup every Sunday from some of Europe's most iconic stadiums. On top of that, the platform will carry five playoff games, ensuring fans stay locked in during the business end of the season. Fubo subscribers can also enjoy on-demand extras, including game highlights, weekly studio shows, and a countdown of the ELF's top 10 greatest games of all time.

For fans wanting wall-to-wall coverage, the ELF Game Pass on DAZN is the go-to option. This dedicated service delivers all 101 games of the 2025 season, live and on-demand — mirroring the NFL's popular Game Pass format. From regular season clashes to playoff drama, DAZN's ELF Game Pass will be the exclusive global streaming home for every snap, touchdown, and big hit.

How many teams are there in the European League of Football?

The 2025 European League of Football (ELF) season is shaping up to be another thrilling ride, with 16 franchises from across nine nations ready to battle it out for continental bragging rights.

Germany once again leads the pack, fielding a powerhouse lineup of seven teams, including reigning champions Rhein Fire, as well as Berlin Thunder, Hamburg Sea Devils, Munich Ravens, Stuttgart Surge, Frankfurt Galaxy, and Cologne Centurions. Close behind is Austria, represented by Vienna Vikings and Raiders Tirol.

The rest of the map is dotted with single entries: Prague Lions (Czech Republic), Nordic Storm (Denmark) — the league's newest addition — Paris Musketeers (France), Fehérvár Enthroners (Hungary), Panthers Wrocław (Poland), Madrid Bravos (Spain), and Helvetic Mercenaries (Switzerland).

European League of Football format and playoffs

The league is split into four divisions of four teams each. Every team will play 12 regular season games — a home-and-away series against their division opponents, plus two more matchups (home and away) against teams from the other divisions.

Come playoff time, it’s the four division winners who punch their ticket, joined by two wild card entries to round out the postseason bracket.