LaLiga
team-logoEspanyol
RCDE Stadium
team-logoVillarreal
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Espanyol vs Villarreal La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Espanyol and Villarreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Espanyol host Villarreal at RCDE Stadium on Saturday in a key La Liga clash.

Espanyol sit sixth with 18 points after 11 matches, supported by strong home form - four wins from six games at the stadium. Villarreal are third with 23 points but have struggled with away results, losing three of their last six on the road. Both teams have similar recent form but Villarreal are slight favorites given their offensive firepower and past dominance in this fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Espanyol vs Villarreal online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here
ESPN SelectWatch here

The match will be shown live on fubo, DirecTV and ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Espanyol vs Villarreal kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
RCDE Stadium

The match will be played at RCDE Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 4pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Espanyol vs Villarreal lineups

EspanyolHome team crest

4-4-1-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestVIL
13
M. Dmitrovic
6
C
L. Cabrera
23
O. El Hilali
12
J. Salinas
5
F. Calero
8
E. Exposito
4
U. Gonzalez de Zarate
10
P. Lozano
11
P. Milla
24
T. Dolan
9
R. Fernandez
1
L. Junior
26
P. Navarro
12
R. Veiga
24
A. Pedraza
4
R. Marin
14
S. Comesana
17
T. Buchanan
20
A. Moleiro
16
T. Partey
7
C
G. Moreno
21
T. Oluwaseyi

4-4-2

VILAway team crest

ESP
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Gonzalez

VIL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Garcia

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Espanyol team news

Espanyol remain without Javi Puado, who continues his recovery.

The hosts otherwise boast a clean bill of health heading into Saturday’s clash with Villarreal.

Villarreal team news

Villarreal, meanwhile, will travel to Catalonia missing Logan Costa, Willy Kambwala and Pau Cabanes, all of whom are sidelined through injury.

Form

ESP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

VIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Head-to-Head Record

ESP

Last 5 matches

VIL

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

4

Goals scored

13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

