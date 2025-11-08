How to watch today's Espanyol vs Villarreal La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Espanyol host Villarreal at RCDE Stadium on Saturday in a key La Liga clash.

Espanyol sit sixth with 18 points after 11 matches, supported by strong home form - four wins from six games at the stadium. Villarreal are third with 23 points but have struggled with away results, losing three of their last six on the road. Both teams have similar recent form but Villarreal are slight favorites given their offensive firepower and past dominance in this fixture.

Espanyol vs Villarreal kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga RCDE Stadium

The match will be played at RCDE Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 4pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Espanyol team news

Espanyol remain without Javi Puado, who continues his recovery.

The hosts otherwise boast a clean bill of health heading into Saturday’s clash with Villarreal.

Villarreal team news

Villarreal, meanwhile, will travel to Catalonia missing Logan Costa, Willy Kambwala and Pau Cabanes, all of whom are sidelined through injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

