Defending La Liga champions Real Madrid will be aiming for their 16th league triumph of the 2024-25 season when they travel to an out-of-sorts Espanyol on Saturday night. Both sides are desperate for points, but for vastly different reasons.

Espanyol have endured a rough campaign, registering just five wins alongside five draws and 11 losses from their 21 outings. With 20 points to their name, they sit 18th in the standings—just one point adrift of 17th-placed Alavés as they scrap for top-flight survival.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos were in action in France on Wednesday, securing a commanding 3-0 victory over Brest in their final Champions League league-phase fixture. However, they now face a playoff hurdle to progress further in the competition.

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Espanyol and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ESPN Deportes.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga RCDE Stadium

La Liga match between Espanyol and Real Madrid will be played at RCDE Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT on Saturday, February 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Espanyol team news

The hosts will once again be without Salvi Sánchez and José Gragera, who remain sidelined through injury, while Brian Oliván is a major doubt after limping off early against Sevilla last time out.

Head coach Luis Miguel Ramis is expected to stick largely with the same lineup from the Sevilla match, though Carlos Romero is likely to slot in at left-back if Oliván is unavailable. Meanwhile, recent arrival Roberto Fernández, who joined on loan from Braga, is set to continue in attack alongside Javi Puado.

Real Madrid team news

For Real Madrid, defensive duo Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal remain out with long-term injuries. However, Eduardo Camavinga could shake off a muscular issue and be available for selection.

After serving a suspension in midweek, Vinícius Júnior is set to reclaim his spot on the left wing, with Rodrygo, fresh off a brace against Brest, shifting over to the right.

At the back, Raúl Asencio could step into central defense, allowing Aurélien Tchouaméni to move back into his natural midfield role. David Alaba, meanwhile, is still being eased back into action following over a year on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.

