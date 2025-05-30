How to watch today's England Women vs Portugal Women Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between England and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England Women prepare to face Portugal Women at Wembley Stadium on Friday in a crucial UEFA Women’s Nations League Group three match.

England are currently second in their Nations League group and need a win to keep their hopes alive of advancing to the knockout stage. They come off a disappointing 3-2 loss to Belgium in April but have shown strong defensive form recently, keeping clean sheets in four of their last six games. Their attacking options remain potent, with a squad capable of controlling possession and creating numerous chances.

Portugal Women, sitting third in the group, face a must-win to avoid relegation and keep their Nations League campaign alive. They have struggled defensively, conceding seven goals in four matches, and have a poor away record with a negative goal difference. Their attack has been limited but capable of scoring, with recent matches often featuring goals at both ends. Portugal lost heavily to Spain 7-1 in their last outing, highlighting defensive vulnerabilities.

How to watch England vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

England vs Portugal kick-off time

The match will be played at Wembley Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

England team news

England enter the game with a largely fit and strong squad, though they have suffered a recent setback with defender Ella Morris ruled out due to an ACL injury sustained in training; she has been replaced by midfielder Laura Blindkilde Brown, who joins the 26-player squad for her third senior call-up.

Defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has been called up to replace Millie Bright, who is undergoing an extended recovery period. Key players such as Lauren Hemp, Georgia Stanway, and Alex Greenwood have returned from injury, providing a significant boost ahead of this match.

Portugal team news

Fresh off a terrible 1-7 loss at the hands of Spain, Portugal will be desperate to pick up a win here. They are third in the standings, and with no major injury concerns in the squad, the team will be hoping for a good display this weekend.

