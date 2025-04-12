How to watch England vs Ireland 2025 Six Nations Women's Rugby clash: Livestream, TV channel, team news & lineups

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's England vs Ireland 2025 Six Nations Women's Rugby clash - team news, stream, TV, and start time.

Ireland will host England at Cork’s Virgin Media Park in Round 3 of the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations, with both teams entering the weekend on the back of strong performances.

The Red Roses remain the standard-setters in women’s rugby, having cruised past Wales 67-12 in their last outing to extend their remarkable winning streak to 31 matches—a run that began with a victory over Ireland in the final round of the 2018 tournament. During that dominant stretch, England have averaged over eight tries per game and won by an average margin of 44 points.

Ireland, however, have shown promising signs of development in this year’s Championship. After pushing France close in Round 1, they followed up with a convincing 54-12 dismantling of Italy in Parma, showcasing their growing confidence and attacking threat.

England vs Ireland: Date and start time

The Six Nations clash between England and Ireland will take place at the Virgin Media Park in Cork, England, on Saturday, 12 April, 2025. Kick-off in Cork is set for 11:45 am ET/8:45 am PT for fans watching from the United States.

Date Saturday, 12 April, 2025 kick-off Time 11:45 am ET/8:45 am PT Venue Virgin Media Park Location Cork, England

How to watch England vs Ireland on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Peacock

Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for every match of the 2025 Six Nations Championship. Subscriptions kick off at just $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Some games will also air on CNBC, though broadcast schedules vary—so be sure to check local listings for match times and availability.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Already a Peacock subscriber but currently outside the U.S.? A reliable VPN like NordVPN can ensure you stay connected and don’t miss a second of the Six Nations action.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

England vs Ireland team news & starting lineups

England team news

England will be without prop Mackenzie Carson for the rest of the campaign after she sustained an ankle injury. The reigning champions have also lost second row Charlotte Fray to a shoulder issue, while Sarah Beckett has returned to Gloucester-Hartpury for further assessment on a back problem.

There is a boost for England, though, as flanker Alex Matthews becomes available for selection following her suspension. The seasoned Gloucester-Hartpury forward could make her first appearance in this year’s Six Nations as England look to maintain their grip on top spot.

England starting lineup: 15. Kildunne, 14. Dow, 13. Jones, 12. Heard, 11. Breach, 10. Harrison, 9. Hunt; 1. Botterman, 2. Atkin-Davies, 3. Muir, 4. Talling (co-capt), 5. Ward, 6. Aldcroft (capt), 7. Kabeya, 8. Matthews.

Ireland team news

