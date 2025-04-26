How to watch England vs France 2025 Six Nations Women's Rugby clash: Livestream, TV channel, team news & lineups

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's England vs France 2025 Six Nations Women's Rugby clash - team news, stream, TV, and start time.

The stage is set for a blockbuster finale in the 2025 Women's Six Nations, as England host arch-rivals France at Twickenham's Allianz Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with everything on the line.

It's a winner-takes-all showdown between two unbeaten sides who have swept aside all challengers through four rounds. With just a single point separating them atop the standings, victory for either side will not only clinch the title but also seal an emphatic Grand Slam triumph.

The rivalry between these two powerhouses is among the fiercest in the women's game, and Saturday's clash promises to be another fiery chapter in their long-running saga—this time on one of rugby's grandest stages.

England have looked unstoppable throughout the tournament, steamrolling opponents with dominant performances each week. Historically, they've had the upper hand in this fixture, holding a 41-14 win-loss record over the French. But France are no strangers to rising to the occasion, having chalked up some memorable wins in recent years and arriving in the English capital determined to add another to their tally.

With the Rugby World Cup looming later this year, Saturday’s high-stakes encounter will draw the gaze of fans and pundits across the globe, as two of the sport's giants collide for continental supremacy.

England vs France: Date and start time

The Six Nations between England and France will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham in London, United Kingdom, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Kick-off in Twickenham is set for 11:45 am ET/8:45 am PT for fans watching from the United States.

Date Saturday, April 26, 2025 kick-off Time 11:45 am ET/8:45 am PT Venue Allianz Stadium, Twickenham Location London, United Kingdom

How to watch England vs France on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Peacock

Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for every match of the 2025 Six Nations Championship. Subscriptions kick off at just $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Some games will also air on CNBC, though broadcast schedules vary—so be sure to check local listings for match times and availability.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Already a Peacock subscriber but currently outside the U.S.? A reliable VPN like NordVPN can ensure you stay connected and don’t miss a second of the Six Nations action.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

England vs France team news & starting lineups

England team news

Meanwhile, Zoe Aldcroft retains the captaincy for England, slotting in once again at blindside flanker to lead a seasoned and star-studded Red Roses lineup for what's shaping up to be a blockbuster Guinness Women’s Six Nations finale.

In the halves, veteran duo Natasha Hunt and Zoe Harrison resume their partnership, bringing a combined 135 caps' worth of know-how. Harrison reclaims the No. 10 jersey, stepping in for Holly Aitchison, who shifts to the bench for this crucial showdown.

The midfield boasts serious muscle and guile, with Tatyana Heard and Megan Jones forming a hard-running centre combination. At full-back, Emma Sing is drafted into the starting side in place of the injured Ellie Kildunne, the 2024 Guinness Player of the Championship. She'll line up alongside the ever-dangerous Abby Dow and Claudia MacDonald, both of whom bagged two tries apiece in the round-four rout of Scotland, to complete a lethal back three.

In the engine room, Lark Atkin-Davies packs down between Hannah Botterman and Maud Muir in the front row. Morwenna Talling comes into the second row to partner Abbie Ward, replacing Rosie Galligan in one of a handful of key tweaks to the Red Roses' pack.

England's standout full-back Ellie Kildunne has been ruled out of Saturday's Women's Six Nations title showdown, where, unless the contest ends in a draw, either the Red Roses or France will lift the Grand Slam trophy.

England: Sing; Dow, Jones, Heard, MacDonald; Harrison, Hunt; Botterman, Atkin-Davies, Muir, Talling, Ward, Aldcroft (capt), Feaunati, Matthews.

Replacements: Cokayne, Clifford, Bern, Galligan, Burton, L Packer, Aitchison, Rowland.

England vs France Head-to-Head

2024: France 21-42 England

France 21-42 England 2023: England 38-33 France

England 38-33 France 2022: France 7-13 England

France 7-13 England 2022: France 12 - 24 England

France 12 - 24 England 2021: France 15 - 17 England

France 15 - 17 England 2021: England 10 - 6 France

