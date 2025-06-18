How to watch today's England U21 vs Germany U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EURO U21 match between England U21 and Germany U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England U21 and Germany U21 meet in a decisive Group B clash at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship on Wednesday at Stadion pod Zoborom in Nitra.

Both teams are vying for top spot in the group, with Germany needing only a draw to secure first place, while England must win to leapfrog their rivals.

How to watch England U21 vs Germany U21 online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

England U21 vs Germany U21 kick-off time

EURO U21 - Grp. B Stadion pod Zoborom

The match will be played on Wednesday at Stadion pod Zoborom, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

England U21 team news

England U21 have no reported injuries or suspensions for this match, allowing head coach Lee Carsley to select from a full squad.

Ethan Nwaneri impressed after coming into the starting XI against Slovenia and could retain his place. The likely lineup is expected to feature James Beadle in goal; Tino Livramento, Jarell Quansah, Charlie Cresswell, and Archie Gray in defense; Elliot Anderson and Alex Scott in midfield; with Omari Hutchinson, James McAtee, Harvey Elliott, and Jonathan Rowe forming the attack.

Germany U21 team news

Germany U21 are also at full strength, with no injuries or suspensions reported ahead of the match. The team is built around a dynamic 3-4-3 formation that emphasizes rapid transitions and width. Key players include forward Nick Woltemade, who has been in sensational form, and midfielder Eric Martel, who anchors the side with pressing and timely goals.

