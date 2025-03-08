How to watch England vs Italy 2025 Six Nations Rugby clash: Livestream, TV channel, team news & lineups

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Six Nations game between England vs Italy - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

England will look to keep their Six Nations title aspirations alive by securing a crucial victory over Italy at Allianz Stadium on Sunday as they chase their first championship crown since 2020.

Despite heading into this clash on the back of consecutive wins, Steve Borthwick's men face mounting pressure to deliver, especially with Italy still reeling from a humbling 73-24 defeat at the hands of France.

England’s recent triumphs over Scotland and France both came by the slimmest of margins—one point apiece—marking a welcome shift from their previous narrow defeats. However, their labored performance in the Calcutta Cup has left plenty to be desired, and they will be eager to silence any lingering doubts.

Frustrations among the Twickenham faithful were evident last time out, with boos ringing around the stadium whenever England opted to kick. The call for a more expansive, attack-minded approach is growing louder, but will this be the game where they finally heed that demand?

Italy, meanwhile, arrive battered but not broken. Despite suffering a 49-point thrashing, Gonzalo Quesada's side showed flashes of competitiveness, even leading France 17-10 at one stage. Their intent to play attacking rugby never wavered, even as the scoreboard tilted heavily against them.

Determined to prove that drubbing was a mere anomaly, the Azzurri will be desperate to put in a much-improved display. Under Quesada’s guidance, they have taken significant strides forward, and nothing would underline their progress more than breaking their Six Nations duck against England—the only team they have never beaten in the competition.

England vs Italy: Date and start time

England will take on Italy in a highly anticipated Six Nations rugby game on Sunday, March 9, 2025 at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT, at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, England.

Date Sunday, March 9, 2025 kick-off Time 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT Venue Allianz Stadium Location Twickenham, England

How to watch England vs Italy on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Peacock

Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for every match of the 2025 Six Nations Championship. Subscriptions kick off at just $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Some games will also air on CNBC, though broadcast schedules vary—so be sure to check local listings for match times and availability.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Already a Peacock subscriber but currently outside the U.S.? A reliable VPN like NordVPN can ensure you stay connected and don’t miss a second of the Six Nations action.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

England vs Italy team news

England team news

England have made three alterations to their lineup following their nail-biting victory over Scotland, with Marcus Smith dropping out of the starting XV.

Stepping in at full-back is Elliot Daly, who earns his first Test start in the No. 15 jersey since 2020. Up front, Jamie George is set to reach a significant milestone, becoming just the seventh England men's player to win 100 caps. The veteran hooker returns to the starting lineup after two substitute appearances, switching places with Luke Cowan-Dickie.

In the midfield, Fraser Dingwall gets the nod for just his third Test start—and his first in over a year—as he replaces Henry Slade, who has reportedly struggled with training this week. Meanwhile, at scrum-half, Jack van Poortvliet is selected among the replacements ahead of Harry Randall.

England starting lineup: 1 Ellis Genge; 2 Jamie George, 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Tom Curry, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Tom Willis; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Fin Smith; 11 Ollie Sleightholme, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Elliot Daly.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Ted Hill, 20 Chandler Cunningham-South, 21 Ben Curry; 22 Jack van Poortvliet, 23 Marcus Smith.

Italy team news

More Rugby news and coverage