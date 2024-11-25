How to watch today's Empoli vs Udinese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Empoli and Udinese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Empoli will take on Udinese in the Serie A at the Carlo Castellani Stadium on Monday. These two teams are separated by only a point after 12 league rounds, as the hosts are 10th and the visitors are ninth in the league standings.

Both sides have struggled to pick up points recently, and that makes this an interesting clash to see who will take the initiative to score goals. Udinese will be desperate not to drop any more places as they have lost their last three matches in a row.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Empoli vs Udinese online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Empoli vs Udinese kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Carlo Castellani

The match will be played at the Carlo Castellani Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 12.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Empoli team news

Tyronne Ebuehi remains unavailable for Empoli due to a season-long injury.

Summer signing Saba Sazonov, Jacopo Fazzini and Szymon Zurkowski are also sidelined due to injuries.

The hosts could face further challenges as Tino Anjorin, Alberto Grassi, and Sebastiano Esposito are all doubtful for this match.

Udinese team news

Udinese, on the other hand, have no significant or recent injury concerns ahead of their trip, allowing them to potentially field an unchanged starting XI.

Thomas Kristensen has been a long-term absentee for the visitors but is nearing a full recovery.

