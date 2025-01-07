How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Eldense and Valencia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eldense will take on Valencia in the Copa del Rey Round-of-32 at the Estadio Municipal Nuevo Pepico Amat on Tuesday.

Valencia are 19th in the league standings and have been terrible so far this season. Eldense have also been really bad this season and find themselves 19th in Segunda Division. Their league form alone should make this an interesting clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Eldense vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Eldense vs Valencia kick-off time

The match will be played at the Estadio Municipal Nuevo Pepico Amat on Tuesday. For fans in the US, kick-off will be at 3 p.m. ET.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Eldense team news

Juanto Ortuno has been a key player for Eldense this season. He leads the team with five goals in 20 appearances across all competitions. The 32-year-old forward is expected to play a crucial role for the hosts in this match.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the hosts.

Valencia team news

For Valencia, Pepelu is set to return to the squad after serving a suspension against Real Madrid. However, they will still be without several key first-team players.

Giorgi Mamardashvili, Rafa Mir, Jose Gaya, Fran Perez, Mouctar Diakhaby, and Thierry Correia remain unavailable for selection.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links