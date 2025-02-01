How to watch today's Ecuador U20 vs Argentina U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericano U20 match between Ecuador U20 and Argentina U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ecuador will be up against an in-form Argentina in their fourth and final group fixture of the U20 Copa Sudamericano at the Metropolitano de Cabudare Stadium on Saturday.

Ecuador are fourth and on the brink of elimination from the competition. They will need a miracle to get through and Argentina's form will make it even more difficult.

Argentina are at the top of the group standings. They are unbeaten so far and Ecuador don't look like the team capable of ending that run.

How to watch Ecuador U20 vs Argentina U20 online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Ecuador U20 vs Argentina U20 kick-off time

The match will be played at the Metropolitano de Cabudare Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Ecuador U20 team news

A late second-half comeback wasn't enough for Ecuador to pick up points against Brazil. They lost that game 3-2 but will be hoping to sign out with a win against Argentina.

With no fresh injury concerns, they will be fielding their best starting lineup in this fixture.

Argentina U20 team news

All eyes will be on Claudio Echeverri to see if he can add to his tally of three goals in the competition. He will be a guaranteed name on the team sheet.

Argentina will want to end the group stage by finishing at the top of the standings.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ECU Last 2 matches ARG 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Ecuador U20 2 - 1 Argentina U20

Argentina U20 0 - 1 Ecuador U20 3 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

