How to watch today's Dunkerque vs PSG Coupe de France game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Coupe de France match between Dunkerque and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ligue 1 giants PSG will take on division two side Dunkerque in Tuesday's Coupe de France semi-final tie at Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

In the quarters, the Parisians blanked Stade Briochin by a 7-0 scoreline, while Dunkerque overcame Brest 3-2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Dunkerque vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Coupe de France semi-final match between Dunkerque and PSG will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and FOX Deportes.

Dunkerque vs PSG kick-off time

The Coupe de France semi-final match between Dunkerque and PSG will be played at Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

It will kick off at 12:10 pm PT / 3:10 pm ET on Tuesday, April 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Dunkerque team news

Defender Opa Sangante bagged a brace against Brest. The final third should comprise of the likes of Enzo Bardeli, Naatan Skytta, Yacine Bammou and Gaetan Courtet.

Goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen is expected to start in goal.

PSG team news

Manager Luis Enrique will ring in some changes, but Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi and Ousmane Dembele could be handed starts.

Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe and Ibrahim Mbaye, among others, will also vie for a spot in the XI; while first-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is likely to return in between the sticks.

Arnau Tenas and Lee Kang-in are ruled out due to injury.

