How to watch today's Dundee vs Rangers Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news

Assured of a top-six finish on the Scottish Premiership standings table, Rangers are set to take on Dundee at Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park on Saturday.

Meanwhile, as the league will be split into the top six and the bottom six after matchday 33, the Dee aim to climb out of the bottom two spots.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Dundee vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Dundee vs Rangers kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers will be played at Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park in Dundee, Scotland.

It will kick off at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Dundee team news

The hosts' injury absentees include Billy Koumetio, Clark Robertson, Juan Portales, Scott Fraser and Sebastian Palmer-Houlden.

Manager Tony Docherty will be tempted to name an unchanged lineup from the 4-2 win over Dundee United ahead of the international break.

Rangers team news

Rangers interim Barry Ferguson will remain without defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo due to injury, while Leon Balogun is a doubt after sustaining a knock in the Celtic win last time out.

As such, Robin Propper is likely to start alongside Dujon Sterling and John Souttar at the back, with James Tavernier and Ridvan Yilmaz given wide roles.

