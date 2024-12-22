How to watch today's Dundee United vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Dundee United and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Dundee United will take on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at the Tannadice Park on Sunday.

Celtic beat Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final on penalties, and will be high on confidence going into this weekend's league fixture. They have an eight-point lead at the top of the league standings and have the chance to extend that as they have a game in hand over second-placed Rangers.

How to watch Dundee United vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Dundee United vs Celtic kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Tannadice Park

The match will be played at the Tannadice Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 7 am EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Dundee United team news

Dundee United are likely to miss only Craig Sibbald, who has been sidelined with a groin injury since October and is not expected to return until later this month.

They are fifth in the standings currently and will be hoping to cause a huge upset to climb up the standings.

Celtic team news

For Celtic, manager Brendan Rodgers enjoys nearly a full squad, with Odin Thiago Holm the sole absentee. Holm is recovering from a calf injury and is also anticipated to return later this month.

They are several changes expected in the lineup, following their League Cup win in the mid-week fixture against Rangers.

