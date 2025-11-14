How to watch Duke vs Virginia NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Duke Blue Devils (5–4) return home for a pivotal ACC matchup on Saturday, as they welcome the No. 19 Virginia Cavaliers (8–2) to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Virginia enters the weekend at 8–2 overall and 5–1 in ACC play, looking to bounce back after a grinding 16–9 setback against Wake Forest. The Cavaliers’ stout defense kept them in it, but the offense never found enough rhythm to close the gap.

Duke, meanwhile, sits at 5–4 (4–1 ACC) and is aiming to shake off a tough 37–34 loss to UConn. The Blue Devils battled to the wire but couldn’t fend off the Huskies in a back-and-forth contest that slipped away late.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Duke vs Virginia NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Duke vs Virginia: Date and kick-off time

The Duke Blue Devils will take on the Virginia Cavaliers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC.

Date Saturday, November 15, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue Wallace Wade Stadium Location Durham, NC

How to watch Duke vs Virginia on TV & stream live online

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Duke vs Virginia news & key players

Duke Blue Devils team news

Duke arrives still stinging from a 37–34 loss to UConn in a game that turned into a track meet. The Huskies put up 467 total yards, including 311 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Joe Fagnano. Duke’s offense kept pace on the ground and through the air, but a late fumble by QB Darian Mensah proved to be the back-breaker. Despite the turnover troubles in that outing, Mensah has enjoyed a sharp season overall, he’s thrown for 2,794 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just four interceptions while completing nearly 70 percent of his passes.

Mensah’s favorite target, senior receiver Cooper Barkate, has hauled in 50 passes for 824 yards and five scores. Freshman running back Nate Sheppard has emerged as the lead option in the backfield with 657 yards and seven touchdowns on 100 carries.

Defensively, Duke could be without a pair of key pieces as linebacker Nick Morris Jr. and cornerback Kimari Robinson remain questionable for the showdown with Virginia.

Virginia Cavaliers team news

Virginia’s offense runs through quarterback Chandler Morris, who has piled up 2,088 passing yards while completing nearly 67 percent of his throws. He’s accounted for 12 touchdowns through the air against five picks and adds another layer with his legs, rushing for 214 yards and four more scores. His top weapon is senior wideout Trell Harris, the go-to option with 43 grabs for 605 yards and four touchdowns. In the run game, senior back J’Mari Taylor has been the tone-setter, racking up 784 yards and 11 touchdowns on 169 carries.

Morris’ status for Saturday remains uncertain, though early signs suggest he may suit up. If he can’t go, Virginia will hope for far better production than it got from backup Daniel Kaelin, who struggled mightily by averaging just 5.2 yards per attempt and coughing up two costly fumbles. The Cavaliers could also be shorthanded elsewhere, with OG Kevin Wigenton, RB Noah Vaughn, and OL David Wohlabaugh all listed as questionable.