How to watch Duke vs LSU NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Duke women's basketball is back at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday, and the Blue Devils aren't easing into the return. They'll welcome No. 5 LSU in a marquee ACC/SEC Challenge showdown.

Ever since coaching legend Kim Mulkey came home to Louisiana in 2021, the Tigers have transformed into a national powerhouse. A national title in Year 2 and an Elite Eight run last spring have LSU right back in the “best in the nation” debate, and they’re playing like a team hungry for more.

Make no mistake: Duke is stepping into the ring with one of the most dangerous offenses in college basketball. LSU scores in waves, fast and furious, and if the Tigers get rolling, it can get out of hand in a hurry.

But this isn't an untested Duke squad. The Blue Devils have already been through their share of battles this season, and unlike Duke, LSU hasn’t faced a Power 4 opponent yet. If Kara Lawson’s group wants to shock the college hoops landscape and pull off the upset, they'll need airtight defense, smart decision-making and reliable scoring beyond their usual contributors to keep pace with LSU's firepower.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Duke vs LSU NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Duke vs LSU: Date and tip-off time

The Blue Devils will face off against the Tigers in an exciting NCAAW game on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date Thursday, December 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Duke vs LSU on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Duke and LSU live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Duke vs LSU team news & key performers

Duke Blue Devils team news

Duke knows exactly what it's stepping into, and it's a heavyweight fight. The Blue Devils’ calling card is their stingy defense, anchored by 2025 ACC All-Defensive Team standout Jadyn Donovan, but LSU presents a challenge at an entirely different altitude. The Tigers are shooting the lights out to start the season, knocking down an absurd 55.6% from the floor and 44.4% from long range.

From forward Toby Fournier to veteran guard Ashlon Jackson, everyone in Duke blue will have to be locked in. Extending LSU's shooters beyond their rhythm zones may be the best chance to dull that razor-sharp accuracy. And they’ll have to battle like mad on the glass — LSU ranks second nationally with more than 50 rebounds per contest, meaning any soft box-out will turn into a second-chance bucket.

LSU Tigers team news

The reality is simple: Duke hasn’t yet proven it can go bucket-for-bucket with LSU at the level the Tigers are playing. That means defense, and a whole lot of it, is likely the only road to pulling off the upset Thursday night.

Because LSU? They’re an offensive wildfire right now. The Tigers haven’t scored fewer than 100 points in a game this year, even if it's come against lesser opponents. They’re 8-0 and have steamrolled everyone in their path by at least 30 points.

Their scoring options are everywhere you look, seven players averaging double figures, and the engine of it all is their army of versatile guards and wings. Senior guard Flau’jae Johnson leads the pack with 17 points a game and is shooting a blistering 55.6% from three, mixing her shotmaking with a slick handle that makes her a nightmare to guard. Mikaylah Williams has one of the purest strokes in the SEC and is also flirting north of 50% from deep. Off the bench, South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley provides instant pace, tempo, and a change-up the moment she checks in.

Even after losing star forward and leading scorer Aneesah Morrow to the WNBA draft, Kim Mulkey didn’t blink, she reloaded. Ukrainian sophomore and Notre Dame transfer Kate Koval has taken over the center duties and, at 6-foot-5, is a towering problem on the boards. Amiya Joyner, an East Carolina transfer, adds a different wrinkle with guard-like passing and ball-handling at size.