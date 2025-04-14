How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Two struggling teams looking to snap out of early-season funks will square off Monday night at Dodger Stadium, as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies in the opener of a three-game series.
The Dodgers enter on a two-game skid, while the Rockies have dropped three straight, including a 6-0 shutout at the hands of the Padres on Sunday. Colorado starter Kyle Freeland lasted five innings in that one, surrendering five earned runs on eight hits.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: MLBN
- Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR
- Streaming service: Fubo
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time
The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Colorado Rockies in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
Date
Monday, April 14, 2025
First-Pitch Time
10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT
Venue
Dodger Stadium
Location
Los Angeles, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies team news, injury reports & key players
Los Angeles Dodgers team news
The Dodgers will turn to Dustin May, who’s easing back into action after missing all of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery. Despite a limited workload, May has looked sharp in his two starts, allowing just one earned run across 11 innings with a 0.82 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. He’s given up only four hits while fanning seven.
Los Angeles features plenty of firepower at the plate. Tommy Edman leads the majors with six homers, while Teoscar Hernández has driven in a team-best 16 runs, ranking seventh in both homers and RBI league-wide. Mookie Betts is hitting a steady .288, and Shohei Ohtani continues to be a dual threat, batting .273 with four homers and a triple on the season.
Colorado Rockies team news
On the offensive side, Brenton Doyle has been the Rockies’ most consistent bat. He leads the team with three home runs and 12 RBI, riding a seven-game hit streak into the series. Over his last 10 contests, he’s hitting .364 with three doubles and 11 RBI. Kyle Farmer leads the team with a .349 average, while Hunter Goodman and Ezequiel Tovar have shown occasional pop.
Antonio Senzatela gets the nod for Colorado. The right-hander is still searching for his first win of the year after a rough start to the campaign. In three outings, he’s posted a 5.14 ERA and a bloated 2.14 WHIP, giving up 27 hits across just 14 innings.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
28.02.25
ST
Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers
2-0
30.09.24
MLB
Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers
1-2
29.09.24
MLB
Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers
2-13
28.09.24
MLB
Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers
4-11
23.09.24
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Colorado Rockies
6-5