How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Two struggling teams looking to snap out of early-season funks will square off Monday night at Dodger Stadium, as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies in the opener of a three-game series.

The Dodgers enter on a two-game skid, while the Rockies have dropped three straight, including a 6-0 shutout at the hands of the Padres on Sunday. Colorado starter Kyle Freeland lasted five innings in that one, surrendering five earned runs on eight hits.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLBN

MLBN Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Colorado Rockies in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date Monday, April 14, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

The Dodgers will turn to Dustin May, who’s easing back into action after missing all of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery. Despite a limited workload, May has looked sharp in his two starts, allowing just one earned run across 11 innings with a 0.82 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. He’s given up only four hits while fanning seven.

Los Angeles features plenty of firepower at the plate. Tommy Edman leads the majors with six homers, while Teoscar Hernández has driven in a team-best 16 runs, ranking seventh in both homers and RBI league-wide. Mookie Betts is hitting a steady .288, and Shohei Ohtani continues to be a dual threat, batting .273 with four homers and a triple on the season.

Colorado Rockies team news

On the offensive side, Brenton Doyle has been the Rockies’ most consistent bat. He leads the team with three home runs and 12 RBI, riding a seven-game hit streak into the series. Over his last 10 contests, he’s hitting .364 with three doubles and 11 RBI. Kyle Farmer leads the team with a .349 average, while Hunter Goodman and Ezequiel Tovar have shown occasional pop.

Antonio Senzatela gets the nod for Colorado. The right-hander is still searching for his first win of the year after a rough start to the campaign. In three outings, he’s posted a 5.14 ERA and a bloated 2.14 WHIP, giving up 27 hits across just 14 innings.

