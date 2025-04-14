+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Two struggling teams looking to snap out of early-season funks will square off Monday night at Dodger Stadium, as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies in the opener of a three-game series.

The Dodgers enter on a two-game skid, while the Rockies have dropped three straight, including a 6-0 shutout at the hands of the Padres on Sunday. Colorado starter Kyle Freeland lasted five innings in that one, surrendering five earned runs on eight hits.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Colorado Rockies in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date

Monday, April 14, 2025

First-Pitch Time

10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT

Venue

Dodger Stadium

Location

Los Angeles, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

The Dodgers will turn to Dustin May, who’s easing back into action after missing all of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery. Despite a limited workload, May has looked sharp in his two starts, allowing just one earned run across 11 innings with a 0.82 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. He’s given up only four hits while fanning seven.

Los Angeles features plenty of firepower at the plate. Tommy Edman leads the majors with six homers, while Teoscar Hernández has driven in a team-best 16 runs, ranking seventh in both homers and RBI league-wide. Mookie Betts is hitting a steady .288, and Shohei Ohtani continues to be a dual threat, batting .273 with four homers and a triple on the season.

Colorado Rockies team news

On the offensive side, Brenton Doyle has been the Rockies’ most consistent bat. He leads the team with three home runs and 12 RBI, riding a seven-game hit streak into the series. Over his last 10 contests, he’s hitting .364 with three doubles and 11 RBI. Kyle Farmer leads the team with a .349 average, while Hunter Goodman and Ezequiel Tovar have shown occasional pop.

Antonio Senzatela gets the nod for Colorado. The right-hander is still searching for his first win of the year after a rough start to the campaign. In three outings, he’s posted a 5.14 ERA and a bloated 2.14 WHIP, giving up 27 hits across just 14 innings.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

28.02.25

ST

Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers

2-0

30.09.24

MLB

Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers

1-2

29.09.24

MLB

Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers

2-13

28.09.24

MLB

Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers

4-11

23.09.24

MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers

Colorado Rockies

6-5

