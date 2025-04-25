+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers vs the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates head west for a Friday night clash at Dodger Stadium, where they’ll face off against Los Angeles ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto in what promises to be an intriguing pitching duel.

The Pirates entered Thursday with some wind in their sails, riding high after taking the first two games of their series against the Angels in Anaheim. Pittsburgh opened with a dominant 9-3 win and followed it up with a 3-0 shutout on Wednesday, positioning themselves for a potential sweep. Despite a 10-15 record on the season, the Bucs have shown flashes of quality, particularly on the mound.

On the other side, the Dodgers are looking to bounce back after a rough two-game sweep at the hands of the Cubs in Chicago. They dropped a wild 11-10 extra-inning affair on Tuesday before falling just short again on Wednesday, 7-6. Los Angeles has now dropped three of its last four and is just 8-9 over its previous 17 games—an uncharacteristic stretch for one of baseball’s most formidable clubs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs the Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date

Friday, April 25, 2025

First-Pitch Time

10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT

Venue

Dodger Stadium

Location

Los Angeles, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Offensively, Tommy Edman has been a sparkplug for L.A., slugging eight homers, good for fourth in the majors, and ranking 15th in RBIs. Mookie Betts has added four homers and drawn 13 walks while hitting .253, though he's been relatively quiet compared to his usual standards. Shohei Ohtani has contributed across the board with a double, a triple, and six long balls while maintaining a .261 average.

The most consistent bat of late has been Teoscar Hernández, who leads the team in batting average (.270) and RBIs (22). Hernández carries a three-game hit streak into this matchup and is batting .286 with a homer and six RBIs in his last five appearances.

On the mound, Yamamoto has been nothing short of electric for the Dodgers. The 26-year-old righty enters Friday’s game with a sparkling 0.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and a 38:7 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 29 innings. He’s made five starts and has emerged as one of the most reliable arms in L.A.’s rotation.

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Pittsburgh will counter with Paul Skenes, their 22-year-old rising star who’s shown plenty of promise early in his rookie campaign. In five starts totalling 31.1 innings, Skenes owns a 2-2 record, 2.87 ERA, and a minuscule 0.80 WHIP, with 30 strikeouts to just four walks. Last time out, he allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings in a tough-luck 3-0 loss to Cleveland.

The Pirates’ offence has leaned on shortstop Oneil Cruz, who’s clubbed seven home runs and driven in 13. Cruz enters the series with a three-game hitting streak and is hitting .333 over his last five, including two homers and a double. McCutchen, meanwhile, is hitting .250 with four doubles, two homers, and 10 walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team in batting average at .280, and Bryan Reynolds shares the team RBI lead with 13.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates Series info

Game 1

Date

Friday, April 25

First-Pitch Time

10:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Dodgers)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Starting Pitcher (Pirates)

Paul Skenes

TV Channel

SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT

Livestream

Fubo

Game 2

Date

Saturday, April 26

First-Pitch Time

9:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Dodgers)

Roki Sasaki

Starting Pitcher (Pirates)

Mitch Keller

TV Channel

SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT

Livestream

Fubo

Game 3

Date

Sunday, April 27

First-Pitch Time

4:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Dodgers)

Tyler Glasnow

Starting Pitcher (Pirates)

Bailey Falter

TV Channel

SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT

Livestream

Fubo

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

12.08.24

MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers

Pittsburgh Pirates

6 – 5

11.08.24

MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers

Pittsburgh Pirates

4 – 1

10.08.24

MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers

Pittsburgh Pirates

9 – 5

07.06.24

MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates

Los Angeles Dodgers

7 – 11

06.06.24

MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates

Los Angeles Dodgers

10 – 6

