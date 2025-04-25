How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates head west for a Friday night clash at Dodger Stadium, where they’ll face off against Los Angeles ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto in what promises to be an intriguing pitching duel.
The Pirates entered Thursday with some wind in their sails, riding high after taking the first two games of their series against the Angels in Anaheim. Pittsburgh opened with a dominant 9-3 win and followed it up with a 3-0 shutout on Wednesday, positioning themselves for a potential sweep. Despite a 10-15 record on the season, the Bucs have shown flashes of quality, particularly on the mound.
On the other side, the Dodgers are looking to bounce back after a rough two-game sweep at the hands of the Cubs in Chicago. They dropped a wild 11-10 extra-inning affair on Tuesday before falling just short again on Wednesday, 7-6. Los Angeles has now dropped three of its last four and is just 8-9 over its previous 17 games—an uncharacteristic stretch for one of baseball’s most formidable clubs.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs the Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time
The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
Date
Friday, April 25, 2025
First-Pitch Time
10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT
Venue
Dodger Stadium
Location
Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news, injury reports & key players
Los Angeles Dodgers team news
Offensively, Tommy Edman has been a sparkplug for L.A., slugging eight homers, good for fourth in the majors, and ranking 15th in RBIs. Mookie Betts has added four homers and drawn 13 walks while hitting .253, though he's been relatively quiet compared to his usual standards. Shohei Ohtani has contributed across the board with a double, a triple, and six long balls while maintaining a .261 average.
The most consistent bat of late has been Teoscar Hernández, who leads the team in batting average (.270) and RBIs (22). Hernández carries a three-game hit streak into this matchup and is batting .286 with a homer and six RBIs in his last five appearances.
On the mound, Yamamoto has been nothing short of electric for the Dodgers. The 26-year-old righty enters Friday’s game with a sparkling 0.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and a 38:7 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 29 innings. He’s made five starts and has emerged as one of the most reliable arms in L.A.’s rotation.
Pittsburgh Pirates team news
Pittsburgh will counter with Paul Skenes, their 22-year-old rising star who’s shown plenty of promise early in his rookie campaign. In five starts totalling 31.1 innings, Skenes owns a 2-2 record, 2.87 ERA, and a minuscule 0.80 WHIP, with 30 strikeouts to just four walks. Last time out, he allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings in a tough-luck 3-0 loss to Cleveland.
The Pirates’ offence has leaned on shortstop Oneil Cruz, who’s clubbed seven home runs and driven in 13. Cruz enters the series with a three-game hitting streak and is hitting .333 over his last five, including two homers and a double. McCutchen, meanwhile, is hitting .250 with four doubles, two homers, and 10 walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team in batting average at .280, and Bryan Reynolds shares the team RBI lead with 13.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates Series info
Game 1
Date
Friday, April 25
First-Pitch Time
10:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Dodgers)
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Starting Pitcher (Pirates)
Paul Skenes
TV Channel
SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
Date
Saturday, April 26
First-Pitch Time
9:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Dodgers)
Roki Sasaki
Starting Pitcher (Pirates)
Mitch Keller
TV Channel
SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
Date
Sunday, April 27
First-Pitch Time
4:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Dodgers)
Tyler Glasnow
Starting Pitcher (Pirates)
Bailey Falter
TV Channel
SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT
Livestream
|Fubo
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
12.08.24
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Pittsburgh Pirates
6 – 5
11.08.24
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Pittsburgh Pirates
4 – 1
10.08.24
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Pittsburgh Pirates
9 – 5
07.06.24
MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates
Los Angeles Dodgers
7 – 11
06.06.24
MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates
Los Angeles Dodgers
10 – 6