How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers vs the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates head west for a Friday night clash at Dodger Stadium, where they’ll face off against Los Angeles ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto in what promises to be an intriguing pitching duel.

The Pirates entered Thursday with some wind in their sails, riding high after taking the first two games of their series against the Angels in Anaheim. Pittsburgh opened with a dominant 9-3 win and followed it up with a 3-0 shutout on Wednesday, positioning themselves for a potential sweep. Despite a 10-15 record on the season, the Bucs have shown flashes of quality, particularly on the mound.

On the other side, the Dodgers are looking to bounce back after a rough two-game sweep at the hands of the Cubs in Chicago. They dropped a wild 11-10 extra-inning affair on Tuesday before falling just short again on Wednesday, 7-6. Los Angeles has now dropped three of its last four and is just 8-9 over its previous 17 games—an uncharacteristic stretch for one of baseball’s most formidable clubs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs the Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date Friday, April 25, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Offensively, Tommy Edman has been a sparkplug for L.A., slugging eight homers, good for fourth in the majors, and ranking 15th in RBIs. Mookie Betts has added four homers and drawn 13 walks while hitting .253, though he's been relatively quiet compared to his usual standards. Shohei Ohtani has contributed across the board with a double, a triple, and six long balls while maintaining a .261 average.

The most consistent bat of late has been Teoscar Hernández, who leads the team in batting average (.270) and RBIs (22). Hernández carries a three-game hit streak into this matchup and is batting .286 with a homer and six RBIs in his last five appearances.

On the mound, Yamamoto has been nothing short of electric for the Dodgers. The 26-year-old righty enters Friday’s game with a sparkling 0.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and a 38:7 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 29 innings. He’s made five starts and has emerged as one of the most reliable arms in L.A.’s rotation.

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Pittsburgh will counter with Paul Skenes, their 22-year-old rising star who’s shown plenty of promise early in his rookie campaign. In five starts totalling 31.1 innings, Skenes owns a 2-2 record, 2.87 ERA, and a minuscule 0.80 WHIP, with 30 strikeouts to just four walks. Last time out, he allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings in a tough-luck 3-0 loss to Cleveland.

The Pirates’ offence has leaned on shortstop Oneil Cruz, who’s clubbed seven home runs and driven in 13. Cruz enters the series with a three-game hitting streak and is hitting .333 over his last five, including two homers and a double. McCutchen, meanwhile, is hitting .250 with four doubles, two homers, and 10 walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team in batting average at .280, and Bryan Reynolds shares the team RBI lead with 13.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates Series info

Game 1

Date Friday, April 25 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Dodgers) Yoshinobu Yamamoto Starting Pitcher (Pirates) Paul Skenes TV Channel SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Saturday, April 26 First-Pitch Time 9:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Dodgers) Roki Sasaki Starting Pitcher (Pirates) Mitch Keller TV Channel SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, April 27 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Dodgers) Tyler Glasnow Starting Pitcher (Pirates) Bailey Falter TV Channel SportsNet LA and SportsNet PT Livestream Fubo

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record