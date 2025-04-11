How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Los Angeles Dodgers (10-4) will host the Chicago Cubs (9-6) on Friday night to kick off a highly anticipated three-game set at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers are riding momentum after edging the Nationals 6-5 on Wednesday. Teoscar Hernández powered the offense with a 2-for-5 effort that included a homer and three RBI. Kirby Yates picked up the win out of the bullpen, punching out two in a scoreless inning of work.
Chicago, on the other hand, fell 6-2 to the Rangers in their last outing. Seiya Suzuki stood out at the plate with a triple and an RBI in a 2-for-4 showing, but Shota Imanaga struggled on the mound, surrendering five earned runs across five frames.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Chicago Cubs MLB game
How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: MLBN
- Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MARQ
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time
The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Chicago Cubs in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
Date
Friday, April 11, 2025
First-Pitch Time
10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT
Venue
Dodger Stadium
Location
Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs team news, injury reports & key players
Los Angeles Dodgers team news
Teoscar Hernández continues to rake for L.A., leading the club in both home runs (5) and RBI (16). He’s among the league’s elite in both categories, ranking fourth in long balls and second in RBI. Hernández enters the opener riding a four-game hitting streak and batting .368 over his last five games, with three homers and eight runs driven in.
Shohei Ohtani has also been locked in, slashing .315 with a double, a triple, and four home runs. Over his last five outings, he's hitting .300 with a triple, one homer, and a .462 OBP. Mookie Betts has quietly been one of the most consistent bats in the Dodgers’ lineup, posting a .310 average with a five-game hitting streak, while Tommy Edman paces the team with five homers.
Rookie sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the start for Los Angeles. Despite taking the loss in his last appearance, the right-hander allowed just one unearned run in six sharp innings against the Phillies.
Chicago Cubs team news
The Cubs come in led by Kyle Tucker, who shares the MLB lead with five homers and ranks second in RBI with 16. Seiya Suzuki has been nearly as impactful, hitting .300 with four homers, 11 walks, and a .991 OPS. Dansby Swanson has chipped in with four homers of his own, while Nico Hoerner leads the club with a .326 batting average.
Veteran lefty Matt Boyd will be on the bump for Chicago. Boyd has yet to allow a run this season, tossing 11 scoreless innings across his first two starts, including a dominant win over the Padres last week.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
19.03.25
MLB
Chicago Cubs
Los Angeles Dodgers
3-6
18.03.25
MLB
Chicago Cubs
Los Angeles Dodgers
1-4
22.02.25
ST
Chicago Cubs
Los Angeles Dodgers
7-3
21.02.25
ST
Los Angeles Dodgers
Chicago Cubs
4-12
12.09.24
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Chicago Cubs
10-8