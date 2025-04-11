+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Dodgers (10-4) will host the Chicago Cubs (9-6) on Friday night to kick off a highly anticipated three-game set at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are riding momentum after edging the Nationals 6-5 on Wednesday. Teoscar Hernández powered the offense with a 2-for-5 effort that included a homer and three RBI. Kirby Yates picked up the win out of the bullpen, punching out two in a scoreless inning of work.

Chicago, on the other hand, fell 6-2 to the Rangers in their last outing. Seiya Suzuki stood out at the plate with a triple and an RBI in a 2-for-4 showing, but Shota Imanaga struggled on the mound, surrendering five earned runs across five frames.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MARQ
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Chicago Cubs in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date

Friday, April 11, 2025 

First-Pitch Time

10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT

Venue

Dodger Stadium

Location

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Teoscar Hernández continues to rake for L.A., leading the club in both home runs (5) and RBI (16). He’s among the league’s elite in both categories, ranking fourth in long balls and second in RBI. Hernández enters the opener riding a four-game hitting streak and batting .368 over his last five games, with three homers and eight runs driven in.

Shohei Ohtani has also been locked in, slashing .315 with a double, a triple, and four home runs. Over his last five outings, he's hitting .300 with a triple, one homer, and a .462 OBP. Mookie Betts has quietly been one of the most consistent bats in the Dodgers’ lineup, posting a .310 average with a five-game hitting streak, while Tommy Edman paces the team with five homers.

Rookie sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the start for Los Angeles. Despite taking the loss in his last appearance, the right-hander allowed just one unearned run in six sharp innings against the Phillies.

Chicago Cubs team news

The Cubs come in led by Kyle Tucker, who shares the MLB lead with five homers and ranks second in RBI with 16. Seiya Suzuki has been nearly as impactful, hitting .300 with four homers, 11 walks, and a .991 OPS. Dansby Swanson has chipped in with four homers of his own, while Nico Hoerner leads the club with a .326 batting average.

Veteran lefty Matt Boyd will be on the bump for Chicago. Boyd has yet to allow a run this season, tossing 11 scoreless innings across his first two starts, including a dominant win over the Padres last week.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

19.03.25

MLB

Chicago Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers

3-6

18.03.25

MLB

Chicago Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers

1-4

22.02.25

ST

Chicago Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers

7-3

21.02.25

ST

Los Angeles Dodgers

Chicago Cubs

4-12

12.09.24

MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers

Chicago Cubs

10-8

