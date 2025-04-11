How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Dodgers (10-4) will host the Chicago Cubs (9-6) on Friday night to kick off a highly anticipated three-game set at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are riding momentum after edging the Nationals 6-5 on Wednesday. Teoscar Hernández powered the offense with a 2-for-5 effort that included a homer and three RBI. Kirby Yates picked up the win out of the bullpen, punching out two in a scoreless inning of work.

Chicago, on the other hand, fell 6-2 to the Rangers in their last outing. Seiya Suzuki stood out at the plate with a triple and an RBI in a 2-for-4 showing, but Shota Imanaga struggled on the mound, surrendering five earned runs across five frames.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLBN

MLBN Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MARQ

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Chicago Cubs in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Date Friday, April 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Teoscar Hernández continues to rake for L.A., leading the club in both home runs (5) and RBI (16). He’s among the league’s elite in both categories, ranking fourth in long balls and second in RBI. Hernández enters the opener riding a four-game hitting streak and batting .368 over his last five games, with three homers and eight runs driven in.

Shohei Ohtani has also been locked in, slashing .315 with a double, a triple, and four home runs. Over his last five outings, he's hitting .300 with a triple, one homer, and a .462 OBP. Mookie Betts has quietly been one of the most consistent bats in the Dodgers’ lineup, posting a .310 average with a five-game hitting streak, while Tommy Edman paces the team with five homers.

Rookie sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the start for Los Angeles. Despite taking the loss in his last appearance, the right-hander allowed just one unearned run in six sharp innings against the Phillies.

Chicago Cubs team news

The Cubs come in led by Kyle Tucker, who shares the MLB lead with five homers and ranks second in RBI with 16. Seiya Suzuki has been nearly as impactful, hitting .300 with four homers, 11 walks, and a .991 OPS. Dansby Swanson has chipped in with four homers of his own, while Nico Hoerner leads the club with a .326 batting average.

Veteran lefty Matt Boyd will be on the bump for Chicago. Boyd has yet to allow a run this season, tossing 11 scoreless innings across his first two starts, including a dominant win over the Padres last week.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs head-to-head record