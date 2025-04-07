How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Baltimore Orioles, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Arizona Diamondbacks return to Chase Field on Monday to kick off a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles in a clash between two clubs looking to find consistency early in the season.

Arizona enters the series after a narrow 5-4 loss to the Nationals on Sunday, closing out a six-game road trip. Jose Herrera paced the offense with a 2-for-3 showing that included a solo shot. Corbin Burnes was tagged with the loss after surrendering four earned runs across five innings while fanning three.

Baltimore also comes in off a defeat, falling 4-1 to the Royals. Ryan Mountcastle was a bright spot, going 3-for-4 with a triple. Starter Cade Povich took the loss after allowing four earned runs on 13 hits in six frames, striking out four.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. the Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: ARID, MASN2

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Baltimore Orioles in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date Monday, April 7, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue Chase Field Location Phoenix, Arizona

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Baltimore Orioles team news, injury reports & key players

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Eugenio Suárez has provided the power for the D-backs with five home runs and 11 RBI despite a .176 average. He's currently second in MLB in long balls and sits seventh in RBI. Geraldo Perdomo leads the club with 12 runs driven in, while Corbin Carroll is batting .282 with three homers, three doubles, and a triple. Josh Naylor has also contributed with a .278 average and three doubles.

Arizona will hand the ball to ace Zac Gallen for Monday's opener. Gallen, making his third start of the year, will look to build on a strong outing as the D-backs return home after a road series win against the Yankees.

Baltimore Orioles team news

The Orioles counter with right-hander Zach Eflin, who's off to a solid start in 2025. In two outings, he's 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA and a stellar 0.92 WHIP.

Cedric Mullins has led the charge for Baltimore, clubbing three home runs and collecting 11 RBI. He brings a three-game hit streak into Monday, hitting .313 over his last five contests. Jordan Westburg has matched Mullins with three homers, while Tyler O’Neill is hitting .333 with extra-base power. Adley Rutschman has chipped in with a .257 average, two homers, and four walks.

