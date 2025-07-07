+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Detroit Tigers v Cleveland GuardiansGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays head to Comerica Park on Monday, hoping to bring the bats to life against Zach McKinstry and the red-hot Detroit Tigers in what promises to be a compelling American League showdown.

Tampa Bay enters the matchup at 49-41, holding down third place in the AL East. Meanwhile, Detroit has hit a serious groove, having won three straight to vault to an AL-best 57-34 record as they continue to pace the junior circuit.

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Local TV Channel: FDSDET, and FDSSUN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan.

DateMonday, July 7, 2025
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
VenueComerica Park
LocationDetroit, Michigan

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays team news, injury reports & key players

Detroit Tigers team news

Junior Caminero has been the engine of the Rays’ offense, launching 21 long balls and driving in 57 runs, good for 10th and 18th, respectively, across Major League Baseball. Yandy Díaz has provided a consistent presence at the plate, batting .289 with 18 doubles, a triple, and 14 home runs. His RBI production ranks 32nd in the league.

Brandon Lowe, a steady contributor in the heart of Tampa’s lineup, boasts a .272 batting average to go with 11 doubles and 19 homers. Meanwhile, Jonathan Aranda leads the team in average, hitting a strong .320. He enters this one riding a modest two-game hitting streak, although he’s cooled slightly, hitting .211 over his last five appearances with a double and a couple of RBIs.

On the mound, Tampa hands the ball to Shane Baz, who’s put together a solid campaign. In 97.2 innings of work, he’s given up 47 runs and racked up 97 strikeouts, offering the Rays a steady arm as they try to keep pace in the playoff race.

Tampa Bay Rays team news

The Tigers, on the other hand, have leaned heavily on Riley Greene’s breakout year. The dynamic outfielder is slashing .286 with 22 home runs and 71 RBIs, putting him inside the league’s top 10 in both categories. Gleyber Torres continues to offer veteran stability, batting .278 with 13 doubles, nine homers, and 48 walks, while Spencer Torkelson has chipped in with 20 home runs and 19 doubles despite a .235 average.

McKinstry has been a sparkplug himself, hitting .285 and leading the Tigers with eight triples to go along with 12 doubles, six homers, and 29 walks.

Jack Flaherty is set to toe the rubber for Detroit. The right-hander has had an up-and-down year, surrendering 49 runs across 89.1 innings. He’ll be looking for a rebound outing to help the Tigers maintain their momentum atop the American League.

Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays Series info and probable pitchers

Game 2

DateMonday, July 8, 2025
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Tigers)Dietrich Enns
Starting Pitcher (Rays)Ryan Pepiot
TV ChannelFDSDET and FDSSUN
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateWednesday, July 9, 2025
First-Pitch Time1:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Tigers)Reese Olson
Starting Pitcher (Rays)Zack Littell
TV ChannelFDSDET and FDSSUN
LivestreamFubo

Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
22.06.25MLBTampa Bay RaysDetroit Tigers3 – 9
21.06.25MLBTampa Bay RaysDetroit Tigers8 – 3
21.06.25MLBTampa Bay RaysDetroit Tigers14 – 8
12.03.25STDetroit TigersTampa Bay Rays5 – 1
04.03.25STTampa Bay RaysDetroit Tigers4 – 1
