How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Seattle Mariners head to Comerica Park on Friday to open a weekend series against the red-hot Detroit Tigers in what promises to be a compelling clash between two teams with postseason aspirations.

Seattle wrapped up its set with the Yankees on Thursday (after press time) and entered that finale having gone 6-4 over their last ten. While last season saw the Mariners waste a brilliant pitching staff due to lackluster offense, they’ve turned a corner in 2025. With one of the league's most improved lineups on the road — averaging 5.0 runs per game away from home, sixth-best in the majors — the bats are finally holding up their end. Their pitching has remained reliable, too, sporting a solid 3.89 team ERA.

As for the Tigers, they’ve been one of baseball’s best stories again in 2025. Coming off an 86-win campaign and a late-season surge that carried them to the ALDS last year, Detroit has picked up where it left off. They’ve won seven of their last ten and just took two of three from Tampa Bay. Now they find themselves at the top of the MLB standings and pushing to prove they’re not just a flash in the pan.

Injury updates? Good news on both sides: neither club has reported any new setbacks ahead of Friday’s opener.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSDET, ROOT Sports NW

FDSDET, ROOT Sports NW Streaming service: Fubo, Apple TV+

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time

The Angels will take on the Diamondbacks in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan.

Date Friday, July 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Comerica Park Location Detroit, Michigan

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners team news, injury reports & key players

Detroit Tigers team news

Detroit sends its ace, Tarik Skubal, to the hill Friday. The 28-year-old lefty has been nothing short of elite this season. He’s 10-2 with a dazzling 2.02 ERA and microscopic 0.81 WHIP in 18 starts. Skubal was dominant in his last outing, carving up the Guardians with ten strikeouts over seven shutout innings. He’s been untouchable at Comerica, where he’s a perfect 8-0 with a 2.06 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in ten starts.

Seattle Mariners team news

Taking the mound for the M’s on Friday will be veteran righty Luis Castillo. The 32-year-old was lights-out in his last start, shutting down the Pirates across seven scoreless innings with eight punchouts and just two hits allowed. On the season, Castillo is 5-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 1.22 WHIP through 18 starts. His road splits, though, have been a bit shakier — 2-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in eight starts away from T-Mobile Park.

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners head-to-head record