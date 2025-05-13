How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Two American League clubs clash Tuesday at Comerica Park as the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers meet for the second game of their three-game set in the Motor City.
Boston comes in riding some momentum after claiming two of three in Kansas City over the weekend, including a win in Sunday's finale. The Red Sox have now won four of their last five and sit at 22-20, good for second place in the AL East, just two games back of the division-leading Yankees entering Monday’s action.
Meanwhile, Detroit is looking to rebound after dropping their weekend series to the Texas Rangers. The Tigers fell in Sunday’s rubber match and opened the week at 26-15, holding a 2.5-game cushion atop the AL Central over both the Guardians and Royals.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Detroit Tigers vs. the Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: TBS
- Local TV Channel: FDSDET and NESN
- Streaming service: Fubo
Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time
The Detroit Tigers will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan.
Date
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
First-Pitch Time
6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
Venue
Comerica Park
Location
Detroit, Michigan
Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players
Detroit Tigers team news
Boston Red Sox team news
Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox Series info
Game 3
Date
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
First-Pitch Time
6:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Tigers)
Tarik Skubal
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
Hunter Dobbins
TV Channel
FDSDET and NESN
Livestream
|Fubo
Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
05/13/25
MLB
Detroit Tigers
Boston Red Sox
14 – 2
03/19/25
ST
Boston Red Sox
Detroit Tigers
6 – 4
02/27/25
ST
Detroit Tigers
Boston Red Sox
5 – 6
09/01/24
MLB
Detroit Tigers
Boston Red Sox
4 – 1
09/01/24
MLB
Detroit Tigers
Boston Red Sox
2 – 1