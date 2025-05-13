+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Two American League clubs clash Tuesday at Comerica Park as the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers meet for the second game of their three-game set in the Motor City.

Boston comes in riding some momentum after claiming two of three in Kansas City over the weekend, including a win in Sunday's finale. The Red Sox have now won four of their last five and sit at 22-20, good for second place in the AL East, just two games back of the division-leading Yankees entering Monday’s action.

Meanwhile, Detroit is looking to rebound after dropping their weekend series to the Texas Rangers. The Tigers fell in Sunday’s rubber match and opened the week at 26-15, holding a 2.5-game cushion atop the AL Central over both the Guardians and Royals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Detroit Tigers vs. the Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: TBS
  • Local TV Channel: FDSDET and NESN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan.

Date

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

First-Pitch Time

6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT

Venue

Comerica Park

Location

Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Detroit Tigers team news

Boston Red Sox team news

Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox Series info

Game 3

Date

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

First-Pitch Time

6:40 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Tigers)

Tarik Skubal

Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)

Hunter Dobbins

TV Channel

FDSDET and NESN

Livestream

Fubo

Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

05/13/25

MLB

Detroit Tigers

Boston Red Sox

14 – 2

03/19/25

ST

Boston Red Sox

Detroit Tigers

6 – 4

02/27/25

ST

Detroit Tigers

Boston Red Sox

5 – 6

09/01/24

MLB

Detroit Tigers

Boston Red Sox

4 – 1

09/01/24

MLB

Detroit Tigers

Boston Red Sox

2 – 1

