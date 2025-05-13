How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Two American League clubs clash Tuesday at Comerica Park as the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers meet for the second game of their three-game set in the Motor City.

Boston comes in riding some momentum after claiming two of three in Kansas City over the weekend, including a win in Sunday's finale. The Red Sox have now won four of their last five and sit at 22-20, good for second place in the AL East, just two games back of the division-leading Yankees entering Monday’s action.

Meanwhile, Detroit is looking to rebound after dropping their weekend series to the Texas Rangers. The Tigers fell in Sunday’s rubber match and opened the week at 26-15, holding a 2.5-game cushion atop the AL Central over both the Guardians and Royals.

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: TBS

TBS Local TV Channel: FDSDET and NESN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan.

Date Tuesday, May 13, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue Comerica Park Location Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox Series info

Game 3

Date Wednesday, May 14, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Tigers) Tarik Skubal Starting Pitcher (Red Sox) Hunter Dobbins TV Channel FDSDET and NESN Livestream Fubo

