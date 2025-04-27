How to watch today's Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Detroit Pistons (1-2) will look to even the score on Sunday, April 27, when they welcome the New York Knicks (2-1) for Game 4 of their First Round playoff showdown.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Pistons and the Knicks will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Date Sunday, April 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Pistons and the Knicks live on:

National TV channel : ABC

: ABC Streaming service: Fubo

Detroit Pistons team news & key performers

Detroit has already shown its resilience, bouncing back from a Game 1 defeat with a 100-94 upset in Game 2. Cade Cunningham starred with a 33-point, 12-rebound double-double, while Tobias Harris (15 points, 13 rebounds) and Jalen Duren (12 points, 13 rebounds) delivered key contributions in the trenches.

Cunningham once again led the charge in Game 3, pouring in 24 points on 10-of-25 shooting. Tim Hardaway Jr. provided a spark as well, drilling seven triples en route to 24 points. The Pistons have covered the spread in four of their last six matchups against New York and will be fighting tooth and nail to knot the series on their home floor.

New York Knicks team news & key performers

Meanwhile, the Knicks have been rock-solid when it matters, covering the spread in both of their victories this series. They opened with a statement 123-112 win in Game 1, riding a blistering 21-0 run in the fourth quarter, with Jalen Brunson torching Detroit for 34 points and eight assists. Brunson stayed red-hot, dropping 37 points in Game 2 and another 30-piece in Game 3.

After facing some criticism, Karl-Anthony Towns responded with a strong 31-point, eight-rebound performance in Thursday’s win. Wings OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges chipped in a combined 42 points and nine rebounds, showcasing New York’s depth and balance. The Knicks have now covered in nine of their last 13 outings and seem to be hitting their stride at just the right time.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Head-to-Head Record