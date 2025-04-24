How to watch today's Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The first-round playoff series between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks shifts to the Motor City on Thursday, April 24, as both teams head into Game 3 tied at one win apiece.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Pistons and the Knicks will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Date Thursday, April 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Pistons and the Knicks live on:

National TV : TNT

: TNT Streaming service: Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Team news & key performers

Detroit Pistons team news

The Pistons put their Game 1 collapse behind them, turning in a composed, defensively sound performance on Tuesday night. After building a 7-point lead in the first quarter and holding the Knicks to just 18 points, Detroit sustained that defensive intensity into the third, where they again kept New York to only 18. Though the Knicks clawed back to level the game in the final minute, Dennis Schroder buried a clutch three, sealing the victory as New York faltered with four consecutive missed threes.

Tobias Harris stepped up in crunch time, grabbing a pair of crucial defensive boards to shut the door on any second-chance opportunities. He finished with 13 rebounds, matching Jalen Duren, as Detroit dominated the glass 48–34.

But it was Cade Cunningham who stole the spotlight. The 2021 top pick turned in a star-making performance, pouring in 33 points and 12 rebounds while hitting 10-of-12 from the line. It was a statement outing that hinted at his leadership potential in high-pressure moments.

New York Knicks team news

The Knicks, meanwhile, leaned heavily on Jalen Brunson, who was once again electric, dropping a game-high 37 points. But beyond Brunson, New York struggled to find consistent production. Karl-Anthony Towns managed just 10 points, and the Knicks' bench was virtually silent, contributing only 8 points total. They hit more threes than Detroit (10 to 6), but shot just 28.6% from deep (10-for-35), and the disparity at the free-throw line told the story—Detroit went 28-for-32, while the Knicks managed just 12 makes.

After the final buzzer, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau voiced his frustration with the free-throw imbalance, but the truth is, New York needs more on the boards and from its supporting cast—especially Towns—if they’re to swing this series back in their favor.

As Game 3 looms, all eyes are on Cunningham, who’s proving he's not just ready for the playoffs—he's ready to lead. The Pistons had three players with 13 or more rebounds and Schroder, off the bench, added 20 points, playing the X-factor role to perfection.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Head-to-Head Record