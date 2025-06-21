How to watch today's Detroit City vs Miami FC USL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between Detroit City FC and Miami FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Detroit City FC hosts Miami FC at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday in a crucial USL Championship encounter.

Detroit, currently mid-table, seeks to leverage their formidable home record against a Miami side struggling for consistency. Historically, this matchup has favored Detroit, which has won the last three meetings, including a 2-0 victory in March 2025, and enters this fixture aiming to extend their dominance at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Detroit City FC vs Miami FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+, DirecTV and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Detroit City FC vs Miami FC kick-off time

The match will be played at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Detroit City FC team news

Detroit City FC arrive with momentum from their home form, having lost just once in their last 10 home league matches. The squad is expected to field a near-full-strength lineup, with no reported injuries or suspensions.

Key figures include captain Stephen Carroll, who signed a multi-year extension last year, and goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher, whose experience anchors a defense that has kept clean sheets in all three previous meetings against Miami. Head coach Danny Dichio, overseeing a 5-0-0 start earlier this season, will likely deploy a structured 4-2-3-1 formation, emphasizing defensive solidity and quick transitions to exploit Miami’s vulnerabilities.

Miami FC team news

Miami FC face an uphill battle, having lost six of their first 12 league matches and languishing in seventh place.

No injuries or suspensions are reported, allowing the team to maintain continuity in the lineup. The visitors will need improved efficiency in the final third to challenge Detroit’s home fortress.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links