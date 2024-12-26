How to watch today's Derby County vs West Brom Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Derby and West Bromwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Brom will take on Derby in the Championship at the Pride Park on Thursday.

West Brom are seventh in the standings with just one loss in their last five games across all competitions. Derby, on the other hand, are 11 points behind their opponents in 16th, with just one win to show in their last five matches. It should be a tough challenge to overcome for Derby who will be desperate to make it work in front of the home crowd.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Derby vs West Bromwich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Derby vs West Bromwich kick-off time

Championship - Championship Pride Park

The match will be played at Pride Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm ET for US fans.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Derby team news

Derby County will continue to be without Irish defender Eiran Cashin, who is targeting a return in the New Year as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Their squad depth is further reduced by injuries to David Ozoh and Ryan Nyambe, who remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

West Bromwich team news

West Bromwich Albion are still without key forward Daryl Dike, as the American striker works toward a long-awaited return from an Achilles injury. Meanwhile, Semi Ajayi, who last played in late October against Cardiff City, is also unavailable for the festive fixtures due to a persistent leg issue.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links