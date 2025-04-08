How to watch today's Derby County vs Burnley EFL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Derby and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Derby will take on league leaders Burnley in the Championship at Pride Park on Tuesday.

With six rounds remaining, Burnley are leading the table by a point over second-placed Sheffield United. They have only lost two games all season and are in the driving seat to finish atop the table and clinch promotion to the Premier League.

Derby are struggling down in 21st place and are dangerously close to relegation at the end of the season, and desperately need more points.

How to watch Derby vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Derby vs Burnley kick-off time

Championship - Championship Pride Park

The match will be played at the Pride Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Derby team news

Derby County have been dealt a fresh injury setback, with experienced full-back Ryan Nyambe ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up a hamstring injury during Wednesday’s win over Preston.

Midfielder David Ozoh also remains sidelined with a thigh problem and is not expected back until pre-season.

Burnley team news

As for Burnley, they are still without long-term absentees Mike Tresor and Jordan Beyer, neither of whom have featured in the Championship this season.

They will be confident of keeping their unbeaten run intact with the available squad in the final few games of the season.

