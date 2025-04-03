How to watch today's Deportivo Tachira vs Flamengo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Deportivo Tachira and Flamengo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Deportivo Tachira will take on Flamengo in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores at the Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo Stadium on Thursday.

Both these teams are unbeaten in their last five fixtures across all competitions and will be hoping to begin their campaign on a winning note.

Tachira are heading to this game on the back of a thrilling 3-2 win and will carry that confidence as they host the Brazilian side. Flamengo, on the other hand, just kicked off their league campaign with a draw.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Deportivo Tachira vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Deportivo Tachira vs Flamengo kick-off time

The match will be played at the Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Deportivo Tachira team news

Deportivo Táchira head into the Copa Libertadores clash in strong form, having secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Estudiantes Mérida in their last match. The Venezuelan side boasts an impressive home record, avoiding defeat in 31 of their last 32 games.

Coach Greco is expected to deploy a 4-4-2 formation, with key players like Bryan Castillo and Carlos Vivas likely to feature prominently. Importantly, the team has no reported injuries or suspensions, allowing them to field a full-strength lineup for this crucial encounter

Flamengo team news

Flamengo face several injury concerns ahead of their trip to Venezuela. Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Gerson, and Pedro remain sidelined due to ongoing recoveries, while Wesley Lima and Gonzalo Plata are dealing with fatigue and may be rested.

Veteran Alex Sandro could also be given a day off to preserve his fitness for upcoming fixtures. Despite these setbacks, Flamengo remains unbeaten in their last five matches and will rely on players like Everton Soares and Olavio Vieira Juninho to lead their attack

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links