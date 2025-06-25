How to Watch Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon PPV: Live Stream Global Combat Collective, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon PPV.

On June 27, 2025, fight fans will witness a major heavyweight showdown as Deontay Wilder, the former world champion, squares off against Tyrrell Herndon at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Event Information

When Friday, June 27, 2025 Preshow Time 8:00 PM ET Live Event 9:00 PM ET Where Charles Koch Arena TV Channel PPV1 Price $24.95 Live Stream Fubo (Buy the PPV!)

At 39 years old, Deontay Wilder returns to the spotlight with an impressive record of 43 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw. Renowned for his devastating punching power, Wilder has stopped 42 of his opponents, giving him a remarkable 98% knockout rate. Despite his reputation as one of boxing’s most dangerous punchers, his recent outings have been tough—he’s managed just one win in his last five contests. Notably, Wilder suffered a fifth-round TKO against Zhilei Zhang in June 2024 and lost by unanimous decision to Joseph Parker in December 2023. Nevertheless, with his towering 6-foot-7 frame, 83-inch reach, and current No. 12 ranking by the WBC, Wilder remains a significant threat in the division.

Tyrrell Herndon, aged 37 and hailing from San Antonio, brings a journeyman’s experience into the ring with a professional tally of 24 victories, 5 defeats, and 15 knockouts. Herndon demonstrated resilience after a TKO loss to Richard Torrez in October 2023, bouncing back with three straight wins—including a split-decision triumph in May 2024. Although he stands at 6-foot-3 and will be giving up height and reach to Wilder, Herndon’s recent success and veteran savvy could make this a competitive matchup.

Live stream Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon on Fubo: Watch the PPV now!

