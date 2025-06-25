How to Watch Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Herndon PPV: Live Stream Global Combat Collective, TV Channel

On June 27, 2025, fight fans will witness a major heavyweight showdown as Deontay Wilder, the former world champion, squares off against Tyrrell Herndon at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas.
Event Information
|When
|Friday, June 27, 2025
|Preshow Time
|8:00 PM ET
|Live Event
|9:00 PM ET
|Where
|Charles Koch Arena
|TV Channel
|PPV1
|Price
|$24.95
|Live Stream
|Fubo (Buy the PPV!)
At 39 years old, Deontay Wilder returns to the spotlight with an impressive record of 43 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw. Renowned for his devastating punching power, Wilder has stopped 42 of his opponents, giving him a remarkable 98% knockout rate. Despite his reputation as one of boxing’s most dangerous punchers, his recent outings have been tough—he’s managed just one win in his last five contests. Notably, Wilder suffered a fifth-round TKO against Zhilei Zhang in June 2024 and lost by unanimous decision to Joseph Parker in December 2023. Nevertheless, with his towering 6-foot-7 frame, 83-inch reach, and current No. 12 ranking by the WBC, Wilder remains a significant threat in the division.
Tyrrell Herndon, aged 37 and hailing from San Antonio, brings a journeyman’s experience into the ring with a professional tally of 24 victories, 5 defeats, and 15 knockouts. Herndon demonstrated resilience after a TKO loss to Richard Torrez in October 2023, bouncing back with three straight wins—including a split-decision triumph in May 2024. Although he stands at 6-foot-3 and will be giving up height and reach to Wilder, Herndon’s recent success and veteran savvy could make this a competitive matchup.
