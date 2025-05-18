How to watch today's Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat Titans, as well as start time and team news.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will be the setting for a crucial IPL 2025 showdown as the Delhi Capitals (DC) prepare to square off against the high-flying Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 60 of the season.

Gujarat enter this contest as table-toppers, having notched up eight wins from 11 outings. Despite a shaky start with a loss to Punjab Kings, Shubman Gill’s side quickly found their rhythm, stringing together four straight victories to firmly reestablish themselves as title contenders. With their playoff spot nearly locked in, a win in Delhi would officially punch their ticket to the final four.

The path has been more turbulent for the Capitals. After a flying start that saw them notch four wins in a row, Axar Patel’s side lost their footing midseason. They now find themselves in a must-win situation, having secured just six victories from 11 games. Every match from here on out is a do-or-die as they chase a spot in the knockout stages.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

DC vs GT: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat Titans will take place on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Date Sunday, May 18, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium Location Delhi, India

How to watch DC vs GT online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

DC vs GT Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Delhi Capitals Team News

DC have been handed a timely boost, with overseas veterans Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs expected to rejoin the squad ahead of the next fixture. Their presence could be pivotal for a team that’s clinging to playoff hopes.

At the crease, KL Rahul has been the rock for Delhi, compiling 381 runs in nine innings with a healthy strike rate of 142.16. Young Abishek Porel has also made his mark at the top, with 265 runs in 11 appearances, striking at a brisk 150. Axar Patel has been instrumental in steadying the ship during mid-innings stumbles, and he’s expected to partner Stubbs in anchoring the back half of the innings. Meanwhile, Ashutosh Sharma has provided late-over fireworks, adding vital runs under pressure.

However, the absence of Mitchell Starc due to injury has left a void in DC’s pace attack. The onus now falls on Dushmantha Chameera and Mukesh Kumar, though both have had inconsistent spells. Kuldeep Yadav has been reliable through the middle overs, bagging 12 wickets while keeping the economy rate to a tidy 6.74. Vipraj Nigam, with nine wickets to his name, has struggled with control, going for 9.48 an over. Axar’s precision with the ball might again be crucial, especially on Delhi’s slower surfaces.

DC Probable Playing XI Against GT

Faf du Plessis/Karun Nair, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs/ Donovan Ferreira, Madhav Tiwari, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera/Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma

Gujarat Titans Team News

GT, meanwhile, are operating like a well-oiled machine. Their batting lineup has clicked across all phases of the innings. Openers Sai Sudharsan, skipper Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler have each crossed the 500-run mark this season, forming a top order that’s been relentless. Rutherford has quietly been efficient in the middle, notching up 229 runs at a strike rate nearing 160. The ever-dependable Rahul Tewatia continues to shine in pressure situations, often finishing innings with quickfire cameos.

Gujarat’s bowling unit has been just as formidable. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have combined for 35 wickets, while spinner Sai Kishore has been effective, picking up 14 scalps and maintaining composure with an economy of 8.37. The Titans have been further strengthened by the return of Kagiso Rabada, whose raw pace and experience add teeth to their already potent attack. Rashid Khan, after a quiet start, appears to be hitting his stride again, a worrying sign for any opposition.

GT Probable Playing XI Against DC

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada/Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact: Washington Sundar

DC vs GT Head-to-Head Records

As for the head-to-head history, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans have faced off six times to date, with both teams securing three wins apiece. It’s been a tightly contested rivalry so far, with neither side managing to gain the upper hand, setting the stage perfectly for a potential edge-breaker in their upcoming clash.

DC vs GT pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: warm and sticky

warm and sticky Pitch: Batter-Friendly

The pitch at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium is known to be batter-friendly, particularly once the floodlights take over. It tends to play true, offering consistent bounce that allows stroke-makers to trust the surface and play through the line with confidence. Timing, especially on square-of-the-wicket shots, often brings rich rewards on this ground. While there might be some turn available for the spinners as the game wears on, it’s typically minimal, leaving the advantage firmly with the batters for most of the contest.