How to watch today's DC United vs Toronto MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between DC United and Toronto FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams that narrowly missed out on the 2024 MLS playoffs will look to kick off the new season on a positive note as D.C. United welcomes Toronto FC to Audi Field on Saturday.

D.C. United enters the matchup following a frustrating 3-0 home defeat to Charlotte FC, a result that mirrored their previous league meeting against the same opponent. The Black-and-Red have shown inconsistency in recent outings, managing two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five matches across all competitions. Their defensive vulnerabilities have been evident, conceding eight goals in that span while scoring just five.

Toronto FC, meanwhile, also comes into this fixture with concerns after a narrow 1-0 loss at home to Inter Miami CF. Their struggles extend beyond just one match, as they have failed to pick up a victory in their last five outings, registering four defeats and one draw. Scoring has been a major issue, with the team managing just one goal in that stretch while conceding six.

DC United vs Toronto FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Audi Field

The Major League Soccer match between DC United and Toronto will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on Saturday, February 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

D.C. United made several moves in the offseason to strengthen their squad, bringing in former Toronto defender Brandon Servania, claiming Randall Leal off waivers, and acquiring Lukas MacNaughton in a trade from Nashville SC. They also bolstered their goalkeeping department with the addition of Kim Jun-hong, who played a key role in South Korea’s fourth-place finish at the 2023 U-20 World Cup.

On the departure front, Ted Ku-DiPietro was traded to the Colorado Rapids, Mateusz Klich joined Atlanta United, and Cristian Dájome made the move to Santos Laguna, while Pedro Santos was not offered a new contract.

At the heart of D.C. United’s attack remains Christian Benteke, who led the line last season with an impressive 23 goals, securing the MLS Golden Boot.

Toronto FC team news

Toronto FC, meanwhile, has looked to reinforce its ranks with fresh faces. Canadian forward Theo Corbeanu arrived on loan from Spain’s Granada, while Norwegian winger Ola Brynhildsen joined on a season-long loan from FC Midtjylland in Denmark. They also added young goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario, son of former MLS MVP Dwayne De Rosario.

On the other hand, the club opted not to retain Prince Owusu, last season’s top scorer with nine goals, as he now suits up for CF Montréal. Shane O’Neill departed for Serbian club Radnički 1923, while Aime Mabika left after his contract expired.

Toronto’s attacking trio last season was led by Owusu, followed by Federico Bernardeschi with eight goals and fellow Italian Lorenzo Insigne, who contributed four. Now, with some key departures and fresh additions, the Reds will be eager to turn the page and start their new campaign on solid ground.

