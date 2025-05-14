How to watch today's DC United vs New York City FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between DC United and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

DC United host New York City FC at Audi Field on Wednesday in a midweek MLS matchup between two sides searching for consistency.

DC United, with home advantage, will look to bounce back from recent setbacks, while NYCFC aim to overcome their own injury woes and improve on a patchy run of form. Historically, NYCFC have had the upper hand in this fixture, but both teams are hampered by key absences and will be eager to seize a crucial three points.

How to watch DC United vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

DC United vs New York City FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Audi Field

The match will be played at Audi Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

DC United team news

DC United are contending with a lengthy injury list. Gabriel Pirani, João Peglow, Dominique Badji, Lukas MacNaughton, and Jackson Hopkins are all sidelined. However, the return of leading scorer Christian Benteke, who played the full 90 minutes in the previous match after recovering from a quad strain, is a significant boost for the hosts.

The team otherwise remains short-handed in attack and midfield, with Peglow and Badji both expected to miss out again. No new suspensions have been reported.

New York City FC team news

New York City FC also face several injury concerns. Defenders Birk Risa, Kevin O’Toole, and Malachi Jones are all out with leg injuries, while midfielder Keaton Parks is sidelined with a foot problem, missing his first regular-season game of the year.

These absences have forced NYCFC to shuffle their lineup, with Aiden O’Neill and Nico Cavallo stepping in during the last match. No new suspensions are reported, but the squad’s depth will be tested, particularly in defense and midfield.

