How to watch today's DC United vs Chicago Fire MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

DC United will host Chicago Fire at Audi Field on Saturday in what promises to be a tightly contested MLS Eastern Conference clash.

DC United come into the match on the back of a morale-boosting 2-1 win away at FC Cincinnati, snapping a six-game winless run and moving up to 12th in the conference.

Chicago Fire, meanwhile, are enjoying a strong run of form under Gregg Berhalter, having won five of their last six matches in all competitions and sitting four points ahead of DC United in the standings.

How to watch DC United vs Chicago Fire online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

DC United vs Chicago Fire FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Audi Field

The match will be played at Audi Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

Despite the hosts' victory in the last game, they face a significant challenge with top scorer Christian Benteke sidelined due to an ankle injury, alongside several other absences for both injury and international duty. This puts added pressure on players like Gabriel Pirani, who scored and assisted in the last match, and Mateusz Klich to step up offensively.

Chicago Fire FC team news

Chicago come off an impressive 3-1 win at Orlando City, with Philip Zinckernagel and Hugo Cuypers leading the attack—Cuypers netted a rapid brace in that match.

The Fire have been particularly effective on the road this season, with five away wins already, and have scored 20 of their 28 goals away from home. However, they are also missing key players due to injuries and international call-ups, including Chris Brady and Omari Glasgow.

