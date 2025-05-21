How to watch today's DC United vs Charlotte US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between DC United and Charlotte FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

DC United are set to host Charlotte FC at Audi Field on Wednesday in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup, with both sides eager to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Black-and-Red will be under pressure after being dominated by Charlotte in their last encounter, and their recent struggles in Major League Soccer, where they sit 12th in the Eastern Conference, add to the stakes.

Charlotte FC, currently eighth in the East, have also experienced inconsistent league form but see this cup tie as a prime opportunity to make a deep run, especially after winning three of their last five meetings against D.C. United.

How to watch DC United vs Charlotte FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

DC United vs Charlotte FC kick-off time

The match will be played at Audi Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

For D.C. United, the squad is dealing with several injury setbacks ahead of this crucial cup clash. Key striker Christian Benteke, along with Dominique Badji and a couple of other players, are sidelined due to injuries, limiting the team’s attacking options.

It will place more creative responsibility on players like Jared Stroud, who recently played a pivotal role in their cup progression.

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte FC are also contending with a lengthy injury list, which includes Souleyman Doumbia and Brandon Cambridge. Despite these absences, the team will look to Colombian forward Kerwin Vargas, who has already contributed two goals in the US Open Cup, to spearhead their attack.

